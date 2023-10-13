Club Soda Is The Unexpected Ingredient For Perfectly Whipped Hummus

It's incredibly easy to incorporate club soda into your hummus recipe, although there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind. Since every brand's club soda formula is slightly different, check the sodium content on the label to see how much salty flavor you're adding to your spread. Market Pantry's Club Soda contains only 40 milligrams of sodium per 12-ounce serving, for example, while Canada Dry's Club Soda contains 115 mg per 12-ounce serving. The difference may not be super noticeable when pouring the drink into your spread, but you may want to cut back on the added salt if you go with the latter.

When tossing everything into the blender, you can start off by pulverizing the rest of the ingredients, then slowly adding your club soda in a steady stream. This method can help if you're worried about everything bubbling up during blending. As long as you have a tall enough blender, however, it shouldn't be an issue to dump the sparkling water in with everything else. Begin by incorporating just a tablespoon or so to see if you like the effects. If it is to your liking, then work your way up to a ¼ or ½ cup. And, to reap the full benefits, try to serve your fluffed-up hummus right away. Just like with soda, the bubbles will start to go flat after a few hours.