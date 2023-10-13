Club Soda Is The Unexpected Ingredient For Perfectly Whipped Hummus
We know that seltzer is the secret ingredient that makes NYC cream cheese so delicious, but it's not the only bubbly water that can give a spread a delicious upgrade. If you're looking for a way to level up your homemade hummus recipe, look no further than club soda. It's essentially just sparkling water and is almost the same thing as seltzer water. The only difference is that club soda has added minerals and carbon dioxide, which give it a subtle salty flavor.
So, how can it benefit your hummus? Much like the difference between regular and whipped cream cheese, all those bubbles turn your spread into a smoother and airier version of hummus. You may have seen club soda used in baking recipes as a leavening agent and, while it won't cause your dip to rise like a quick bread, it will give your hummus added fluffiness. Plus, a little extra liquid will help increase the spreadability of your dip. Unlike seltzer water, which has virtually no flavor, the mild saltiness of club soda might even help enhance the flavors of the other ingredients, although each brand varies in the exact recipe that they use.
How to make hummus with club soda
It's incredibly easy to incorporate club soda into your hummus recipe, although there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind. Since every brand's club soda formula is slightly different, check the sodium content on the label to see how much salty flavor you're adding to your spread. Market Pantry's Club Soda contains only 40 milligrams of sodium per 12-ounce serving, for example, while Canada Dry's Club Soda contains 115 mg per 12-ounce serving. The difference may not be super noticeable when pouring the drink into your spread, but you may want to cut back on the added salt if you go with the latter.
When tossing everything into the blender, you can start off by pulverizing the rest of the ingredients, then slowly adding your club soda in a steady stream. This method can help if you're worried about everything bubbling up during blending. As long as you have a tall enough blender, however, it shouldn't be an issue to dump the sparkling water in with everything else. Begin by incorporating just a tablespoon or so to see if you like the effects. If it is to your liking, then work your way up to a ¼ or ½ cup. And, to reap the full benefits, try to serve your fluffed-up hummus right away. Just like with soda, the bubbles will start to go flat after a few hours.