Give Your Hummus A Brighter Flavor With A Bit Of Cilantro

A staple food in many homes, hummus is loved not only for its creaminess and healthy perks, but also its ability to blend with nearly anything. The original spread has a mild demeanor in color, flavor, and texture, which allows for endless customization. A great way to jazz it up is to add cilantro, a popular herb with a bright, citrusy overtone.

Mixed into hummus, cilantro turns it into a cheerful, vibrant green paste with a delightful and refreshing look. Cilantro's pungency and slightly tangy taste pair beautifully with the earthy tone of the original hummus. The leafy herb also adds a dash of brightness that lightens up the rich texture of the chickpeas, making it softer yet keeping the original creaminess fully intact.

Cilantro hummus is simple to make: just remove the cilantro roots and stem, and blend it with the other hummus ingredients. A good ratio is one cup of cilantro leaves to four cups of chickpeas. This mixture can be a star as is but also pairs well with other herbs and seasonings to become a more unique, enticing version. Lime or lemon juice is a common addition when you crave that zesty kick. Adding a fresh jalapeño or two will give your cilantro hummus a bolder, grassier flavor profile. For some depth and warmth, sprinkle in some cumin or roasted paprika. These flavors bring out the best in each other without overpowering the humble hummus.