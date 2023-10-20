Roasted Red Peppers Add A New Depth Of Flavor To Your Hummus

While you can always grab a container of red pepper Sabra or Cedar's from the grocery store, there's something to be said about the kind you'd find from the farmers market or a Middle-Eastern specialty store. Whether it's the ingredients or the preparation, most of the time, grocery store hummus doesn't quite deliver the same creamy texture. But, of course, the next best thing to fresh hummus is the kind you make at home. Fortunately, even with the addition of the roasted red peppers, it's fairly easy to execute.

As with all hummus you make at home, the flavor and texture of red pepper hummus really comes down to the ingredients. Most importantly, you'll want to pick up a quality tahini. But before you start mixing it with the rest of your ingredients, you'll need to start by charring a couple of red peppers. The quickest way to do this is by using the broiler in your oven or cooking the pepper directly over the flame on your stovetop. The key here is to burn the skin so that, once they've cooled down, you can remove it for extra creaminess.

With the skins removed, add the peppers to your food processor along with any other ingredients your hummus recipe calls for, then blend, and dip away. If you want, you can also mix it into your tomato-based soups and pasta sauces for that extra bit of creaminess and deep red pepper flavor.