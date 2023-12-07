Caramelized Onions Add A Rich Flavor Boost To Hummus

If you want to incorporate caramelized onions into your hummus, you'll first need to get your hands on the additional ingredient in question. It is possible to buy these veggies at the store pre-caramelized, although keep in mind that the flavor won't be quite as potent — and you may end up with extra liquid, which you'll want to take into account when pouring them into your recipe. But whether you purchase them or make them at home, there are a few different ways to add them to your spread. The easiest is to place your hummus in a bowl (or airtight container for storage), then spoon strips of caramelized onions on top. This is ideal if you're going to use it on sandwiches and want to save the rest for the week ahead. But if you primarily want a dip, dice the veggies before caramelizing them. Then blend most of your onions into the hummus in the food processor, saving a little to use as garnish afterwards.

While these veggies add layers of flavor, you don't have to stop there when it comes to upgrading your spread. Minced garlic will perfectly complement the umami notes in your caramelized onions, herbs like thyme and parsley will bring earthiness, and a little balsamic vinegar or lemon juice will draw out the tanginess. But as long as you incorporate caramelized onions, you'll have a delicious spread that will be as rich as it is versatile.