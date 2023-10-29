How To Get The Most, Or The Least, Flavor Out Of Fresh Garlic

Whether it's an Asian stir fry, an Italian pasta, a Middle Eastern stew, or a zesty bowl of guacamole, culinary traditions around the globe all utilize the aromatic and transformative powers of garlic. This universal ingredient can be spicy and pungent, rich and sweet, or earthy and savory depending on whether you use it raw, roast it, or saute it. Furthermore, you can maximize or minimize the strength of garlic's flavor through the way you prepare it.

Garlic's inimitable smell, flavor, and antibiotic properties are all the result of a chemical compound called allicin that gets released when you cut, smash, or otherwise damage an intact clove. Larger amounts of allicin are released as garlic is broken down more and more, allowing you to manipulate its strength as a flavoring agent.

If you want to minimize garlic's flavor in a recipe, you'll only slightly break down its cloves with minimal chops. For the strongest garlic flavor, you'll want to break down each clove as much as possible by thinly shredding it through a microplane or the smallest holes of a box grater. To split the difference, a garlic press will give you a good mid-range texture and flavor that is stronger than a rough chop but weaker than a pasty grate. Whether you're using garlic raw for a kick of spice or cooked for an earthier, sweeter, aromatic palate, you can control its flavor output with a knife, press, or grater.