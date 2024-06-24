Garlic Parmesan Is The Next Hummus Flavoring You Need To Try

While raw garlic can be added straight into the mix along with the remaining hummus ingredients, roasting it first makes a significant difference. This not only softens the texture, but also mellows out the pungent taste and brings out its hidden sweetness. Once done, add the roasted garlic, grated parmesan cheese, chickpeas, olive oil, tahini, and other essentials into a food processor and process until the mixture is creamy and silky smooth.

With the hummus perfectly blended, you're already almost done making this dish. Some prefer to leave it as it is, others opt for a different variety of toppings. For a tasteful accent to your hummus, a pinch of toasted sesame seeds will work. For a more colorful presentation, chop up veggies like bell peppers, zucchini, carrots, etc.

If you're serving this garlic parmesan hummus as a dip, all the usual dipping choices such as pretzels, pita chips, crackers, crunchy vegetables, etc. still pair wonderfully. For those who don't mind a garlicky intensity, garlic bread is splendid. The fun doesn't end here, however. You can also use hummus to put a spin on the classic deviled eggs. As a main course, it can be slathered onto flatbread or pizza and then topped with your preferred meat and veggies, or tossed with pasta. Spread onto sandwiches and toasted bread, it makes quick breakfasts and lunches all the more delightful.