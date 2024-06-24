Garlic Parmesan Is The Next Hummus Flavoring You Need To Try
Store-bought hummus is fine and all, but when you're in the mood for something that both hits the spot and soothes the palate, it's the homemade one that reigns supreme. It's a good thing making this beloved dish is incredibly easy, and so is getting creative with it. The next time you're whipping up a bowl of hummus, branch out a little and flavor it with garlic parmesan for a change. Simple yet still flavorsome and different enough to be impactful, it's the perfect starting point for stepping out of your hummus comfort zone.
You've probably seen garlic and parmesan cheese together before, whether it's in the form of a tangy sauce, crispy chicken wings, or golden toasted bread. This formidable duo never disappoints, and it's just as impressive when incorporated into hummus. At the base, the dish still stays true to its creamy, nutty goodness, but dancing in between are the garlic's pungent, aromatic hints and a delectable cheesy tang. This distinctive addition gives the hummus's familiar taste a uniquely fragrant undertone, along with a refreshing complexity that easily makes it a mealtime highlight.
Exploring the wonders of garlic parmesan
While raw garlic can be added straight into the mix along with the remaining hummus ingredients, roasting it first makes a significant difference. This not only softens the texture, but also mellows out the pungent taste and brings out its hidden sweetness. Once done, add the roasted garlic, grated parmesan cheese, chickpeas, olive oil, tahini, and other essentials into a food processor and process until the mixture is creamy and silky smooth.
With the hummus perfectly blended, you're already almost done making this dish. Some prefer to leave it as it is, others opt for a different variety of toppings. For a tasteful accent to your hummus, a pinch of toasted sesame seeds will work. For a more colorful presentation, chop up veggies like bell peppers, zucchini, carrots, etc.
If you're serving this garlic parmesan hummus as a dip, all the usual dipping choices such as pretzels, pita chips, crackers, crunchy vegetables, etc. still pair wonderfully. For those who don't mind a garlicky intensity, garlic bread is splendid. The fun doesn't end here, however. You can also use hummus to put a spin on the classic deviled eggs. As a main course, it can be slathered onto flatbread or pizza and then topped with your preferred meat and veggies, or tossed with pasta. Spread onto sandwiches and toasted bread, it makes quick breakfasts and lunches all the more delightful.