Who Makes Trader Joe's Hummus?

The Trader Joe's refrigerator is full of dips — from the fan favorite Vegan Tzatziki, to Tasting Table's taste tester's personal TJ's dip of choice, the Garlic Spread-Dip, which placed first in their ranking of Trader Joe's dips. But, among all of the unique and trendy items designed to be dunked into and spread is one option that will always and forever have a space in your fridge, and that's the hummus. Traditionally made from a base of pureed chickpeas, tahini, and olive oil, hummus is a protein-rich dip that can be done in many different ways — and TJ's has done a lot of them.

With its Mediterranean Style Hummus — whipped and topped with pine nuts and parsley — Organic Hummus, Roasted Garlic Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, and Crunchy Chili Onion Hummus, among others, your hummus options are far from limited at Trader Joe's. But, one has to wonder, who's making all this hummus? Trader Joe's is full of private label products that are made specially for it, cutting out additional costs so they can be sold at TJ's famously competitive prices.

In the case of the hummus, however, who makes it depends on the flavor. A recall from Tribe Mediterranean Foods unveiled that it was at least one of the brands behind TJ's hummus in 2015, after it became known that its tahini-free hummus could, in fact, contain sesame seeds. TJ's Mediterranean Style Hummus, on the other hand, is made by Bakkavor Foods, according to another recall from 2016.