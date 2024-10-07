Trader Joe's Dips, Ranked Worst To Best
Dips are the cornerstone of any good party. Without them, you're just throwing a get-together. But once a dip finds its way to the communal area of the table — even if it's just a simple salsa — that's when the real celebrations begin. And Trader Joe's seems to know that, as evidenced by its wide selection of different dips. You can find any dip you could ever dream of making (and some that you'd probably never dream up yourself). They're easy to grab and tend to be relatively inexpensive, which means throwing a party has never been easier, or cheaper.
But how do you know which Trader Joe's dips are best? Well, I've done some of the research for you by tasting some of the brand's dips — both on their own and with corn chips — to help you come to a conclusion. I ranked these dips according to flavor, first and foremost, but also evaluated texture, consistency, and scoop-ability. You may not agree with me on every count, but hopefully, this ranking can steer you in the direction of the right dips for your next party.
18. Almond chipotle dip
Look, I love that Trader Joe's is making an effort to roll out more vegan dips, but that doesn't mean that all of them should see the light of day. That's definitely the case when it comes to this almond chipotle dip, which essentially tastes like almonds and nothing else. Sure, it has a nice consistency — it's thick and creamy, which makes it ultra dippable — but the flavor is just not there. The chipotle flavor is unconvincing, and rather, it tastes like almond milk with a bit of paprika mixed in.
I like the idea of an almond-based dip from Trader Joe's. But this chipotle dip falls short in so many ways. Don't worry — there are better vegan dips available from the brand.
17. Crunchy chili onion hummus
Admittedly, I wasn't totally surprised that the crunchy chili onion hummus ended up so low on this list, considering the brand's chili and onion crunch plays a starring role here. First of all, the chili oil simply isn't spicy enough. You think you're getting a kick based on the color of the oil, but once you actually scoop some on your chip, you realize that kick of flavor is never coming.
To make matters worse, there's really nothing crunchy about this hummus at all. That's okay — I certainly don't expect all hummus to be crunchy — but Trader Joe's shouldn't advertise it if it isn't true. Trader Joe's stocks a wide array of hummus varieties to choose from, so you may be better off finding another flavor instead of this one.
16. Caramelized onion dip
Caramelized onion dip sounds like a dream come true. Sweet onions immersed in a creamy dip, just waiting to turn your basic chip into a gourmet bite? Sign me up! Plus, I've heard a lot about this dip — the hype is definitely there. So to say I was disappointed would be an understatement. My first impression was simply how sweet this dip was. Sure, there should be some sweetness there from the caramelized onions, but this supposedly-savory dip was somehow bordering on dessert territory. In other words, it's not exactly what I'm looking for during snack time.
That being said, this dip scores better than some of its competitors simply because of its texture. It's light and almost fluffy, which makes it perfect for both scooping and spreading. And hey, if you like an extra note of sweetness in your savory snacks, this dip may be right up your alley.
15. Roasted red pepper hummus
Is there anything wrong with Trader Joe's roasted red pepper hummus? No, not really. But it's also not really anything special. In fact, you can get a tub of hummus that tastes almost identical to this one at just about any grocery store. And because I hold Trader Joe's to a higher standard than that, it makes it extra disappointing when an average, everyday item isn't more delicious.
The texture of this hummus is good, with a decadent creaminess that basically every Trader Joe's hummus variety can boast. Though, it offers nothing special on the flavor front. The roasted red peppers seemed like they were barely roasted at all, which just makes the hummus wet instead of giving it that charred, slightly-burnt taste. Try one of the brand's other hummus varieties for better results.
14. Pimento cheese dip
For the uninitiated, pimento cheese is a very big deal in the South. So much so that it's sometimes actually referred to as "the caviar of the South." This pimento cheese dip from Trader Joe's is made with sharp cheddar, which is accented by the pickled pimento peppers that give the dip its name. It tastes like a classic presentation of the dip, so it's perfect for all those pimento cheese lovers out there who don't want to follow grandma's recipe and make the dip from scratch.
Even though this recipe is working with rather bold flavors, like the sharp cheddar and the pickled pepper pieces, the end result just falls flat. The dip is a bit too thick to be properly dippable and the flavor is lackluster. I found that the sharp cheddar somehow falls flat as soon as you open the container.
13. Salsa especial mild
Not everyone can handle the heat of an average salsa. And for those people, mild salsa is often the way to go. But just because you don't like spice doesn't mean you're allergic to flavor, which seems to be what Trader Joe's is insinuating with its salsa especial. This salsa is definitely mild — but to the point that there really isn't much of anything going on at all. You can taste the tomatoes, of course, as well as an element of smokiness, but that's about all you'll get from this dip.
This sauce has a consistency issue, too; it's just too thin to really do its job well. Is it bad salsa? No, not at all. But I'm looking for something that has a bit more flavor than this exceedingly bland dip.
12. Vegan kale, cashew, and basil pesto
Trader Joe's kale, cashew, and basil pesto may not be the ideal sauce to dip your chips into, but it's one that you should still try. This vegan pesto is obviously missing the cheese, of course, but the nuttiness from the cashews does give it the same silky texture you'd expect from standard pesto.
Unfortunately, there's also a bit of a nutty flavor in the dip, which doesn't exactly spell authentic. Plus, it distracts from the otherwise herby flavor. But, as long as you don't compare it too much to the non-vegan version of the dip, it's fine. Add it to pasta or marinate your tofu or beans in it, and you may just find that you have a new favorite vegan meal courtesy of Trader Joe's.
11. Chicken uncured bacon ranch dip
Whether it's game day or just lunch time, there's nothing like a chicken-based dip to enjoy your chips with. And this one from Trader Joe's is especially filling. The chicken uncured bacon ranch dip has a lot going on — maybe too much — but I'm still here for it anyway. You can actually see the chicken chunks in the dip, which lets me know Trader Joe's didn't skimp on the meat, and the bacon chunks are deliciously salty and fatty. The shredded cheddar cheese adds an element of sharpness to the otherwise thick and creamy dip.
My main problem with this dip is the fact that it's just so, so dense. That's good if you like a lot of chicken in every bite of your dip, but it also means you risk your chip breaking when you try to scoop up a bite.
10. Chunky guacamole with Greek yogurt
Sometimes, you're looking for a unique version of your classic favorites, and this chunky guacamole with Greek yogurt definitely fits the bill. It has less fat and less calories than the brand's standard guacamole, and if you ask me, the flavor isn't too different. There's a creaminess and acidity in this guacamole you won't get with other varieties; it's a nice addition to a flavor many folks already love.
The only real problem here is the consistency of this guacamole before you mix it up. Like with regular Greek yogurt, there is some separation, which leaves a watery mess when you open the container. Otherwise, though, this guacamole is worth a try.
9. Corn and chile tomato-less salsa
Hate tomatoes but don't want to be left out of the salsa game? No worries — this corn and chile tomato-less salsa gets the job done perfectly. Plus, it pairs well with a variety of chips. The dip both has a balanced sweetness from the corn and a touch of well-balanced heat from the chiles. Don't worry, though, this isn't a spicy salsa. It's thick and scoops well, making it an ideal dip to have on the table for your next taco night.
While this salsa is definitely dippable, that shouldn't stop you from using it for other purposes. It makes an excellent topper for tacos and sandwiches, of course, and it can even be added to other types of salsas for a flavorful mixture you won't find anywhere else. However, it was a bit too sweet to rank higher on this list.
8. Chimichurri sauce
Chimichurri, which hails from Uruguay and Argentina, is one of the world's great sauces — and Trader Joe's does it well. It's deliciously herby, with both parsley and cilantro taking center stage. Meanwhile, the pronounced garlickiness makes every savory bite mouthwateringly good. It also has a hint of spice to it, which, while not overwhelming, adds a mild touch of heat to the dip. That being said, I'd like the flavor of this chimichurri to be a bit more concentrated. The lack of freshness also keeps this dip from one of the top spots.
Technically, chimichurri may not always be served as a dipping sauce, but it definitely works with a side of chips. However, I think this sauce tastes even better when spooned over some freshly cooked meat right off the grill or drizzled over tofu, salads, or even pasta. Try it with anything that needs a touch of herby, delicious flavor and a bit of fat from the olive oil.
7. Buffalo-style chicken dip
Buffalo-style chicken dip is a classic game-day dip, and you should definitely get it onto your table the next time you have guests over, whether you've got football on the TV or not. This buffalo chicken dip from Trader Joe's is just as good as (or even better than) the homemade stuff. Plus, if you splurge on it, you won't have to turn the Crock Pot on and make it yourself.
Although this is a super creamy dip, it also has a good amount of structure from the chicken breast; this helps hold everything together in one scoop-able bite. The cream cheese and sour cream add both acidity and creaminess to the dip, giving it an almost silky mouthfeel. And the cayenne pepper sauce adds a slight element of heat that keeps everything interesting. It would benefit from slightly less creaminess and a bit more acidity to enhance the complexity, but overall, it's a solid dip. Game day will never be the same again once you start stocking up on Trader Joe's Buffalo-style chicken dip.
6. Everything and the Elote Greek-style yogurt dip
Trader Joe's sells plenty of everyday products you can find at any normal grocery store, which makes shopping there on a weekly basis easy. But it's the unique items that really shine. One of those products is the brand's Everything and the Elote Greek-style dip. This yogurt-based dip seems kind of random — until you take your first bite, of course. Then it all makes sense.
The creamy yogurt makes the base of the dip, while kernels of corn break up that one-note creamy texture and give this dip a bit of bite. Then, garlic, Parmesan, and chipotle pepper powder give the dip its signature, Mexican-Greek flavor. This dip may be best with chips, but honestly, this stuff is so good you could just as easily eat it with a spoon. Because it's made with yogurt, though, the texture can get kind of runny if you leave it out for too long, which keeps it out of the top spot on this list.
5. Vegan tzatziki dip
When you think of the dips that are most likely to be vegan-friendly, tzatziki is probably not the first one that comes to mind. So you might be surprised to find out that Trader Joe's vegan tzatziki dip is actually one of the best that the brand offers. And no, it's not just good for a vegan version of the real thing — it's actually delicious even when no comparison is involved.
It's made with a dairy-free cream cheese alternative, which is what lends the dip its creamy base. The other ingredients commonly used in tzatziki are vegan anyway; cucumber, dill, garlic, and lemon juice play a starring role in this flavorful dip. Ideally, this dip would have some more lemon juice to balance things out nicely, but it's still delicious as it stands. It's especially good with roasted chickpeas or Trader Joe's gyro meat, but you can easily enjoy this tzatziki with nothing more than a bag of chips.
4. Extra hot habanero ghost pepper salsa
Let's be real: If something says it's hot at Trader Joe's, you should be suspicious. That's because a lot of the brand's products — even the ones labeled "spicy" — really aren't that spicy at all. That's only sort-of true with TJ's extra hot habanero ghost pepper salsa. Judging by the name, you might assume this is the spiciest salsa you've ever tasted. Well, I wouldn't go that far. It's definitely spicy, and the heat it packs is a flavorful one. That being said, if you enjoy really spicy salsas, then this one may not exactly meet your expectations.
But that's just on the heat itself. As far as flavor, this salsa hits all the right notes, making it a vast improvement from the other salsa I tried. It has a beautifully smoky note to it, and even with the heat, it's incredibly well-balanced, thanks to the onions, peppers, and tomatoes. Plus, the texture is ideal too; it's chunky, not too watery, and perfectly scoop-able.
3. Guacasalsa
Can't choose between guacamole and salsa to pair with your tortilla chips? Apparently, you're not alone in your struggle, because Trader Joe's created this hybrid dip that has me coming back for scoop after scoop. Yes, it's just what its name implies: a dip that's half guacamole, half tomatillo salsa. This one comes in the number three slot because it has everything a good dip has to offer: a rich creaminess that comes from the guacamole and a bright acidity, thanks to the tomatillo salsa.
As you may have guessed, this dip is significantly thinner than most other guacamoles out there. That being said, it's also thicker than most salsas, giving it a middle-ground consistency that knocks it out of the park. This stuff is so good, I could drink it, but it would be even better if it featured a touch of spice.
2. Zhoug sauce
Trader Joe's may not always pull off internationally-inspired products well, but the brand's zhoug sauce is definitely one the best dips I've ever tried. This sauce hails from the Middle East, but you can have it in your fridge after a short trip to Trader Joe's. Be forewarned that it's quite spicy, so you may want to opt out if you're sensitive to heat. Ingredients like cilantro, which forms the base of the sauce, garlic, cardamom, jalapeños, and cumin join forces to create an incredibly versatile concoction that can be drizzled over just about anything or used as a dip.
This one scores at the top of my ranking because the flavor is so well-balanced, the spice really makes it pop, and it has a consistency that makes it work well for a variety of uses. It just misses the top spot, thought, because the consistency makes it better for spooning over a dish than dipping something into it. Though, it's a must-buy from the grocer.
1. Garlic spread-dip
Finally, we arrive at the best of the best and the most incredible dip that Trader Joe's offers: the garlic spread-dip. It may be one of the best products the brand sells, period.
It's based on Middle Eastern toum, a garlic spread/dip that really goes heavy on the garlic. In fact, that's basically all the dip is: garlic, oil, lemon juice, and salt. But when those simple ingredients come together, they create a dip with a buttery, creamy texture that's undeniably flavorful.
I love Trader Joe's spread-dip so much because it can be used in such a wide variety of ways. To keep things simple, just use it as a chip or cracker dip. But if you want to get more creative, you can spread it on sandwiches or wraps, use it as a marinade, or even plop some on a salad. A dip with this much utility definitely deserved the top spot.
Methodology
I selected these dips based on availability and variety, and tried to include some vegan-friendly options when possible. Although not all guacamoles, hummuses, and salsas made it onto this list, I attempted to choose the varieties that seemed the most unique to Trader Joe's. I tested each dip first with a yellow corn chip and then on its own so I could better assess the flavor without any distractions.
These dips were ranked according to flavor, first and foremost, but I also factored in texture and consistency. I prioritized dips that are deeply flavorful, as well as those that are thin enough to scoop, but thick enough to stay on the chip.