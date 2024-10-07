Trader Joe's Dips, Ranked Worst To Best

Dips are the cornerstone of any good party. Without them, you're just throwing a get-together. But once a dip finds its way to the communal area of the table — even if it's just a simple salsa — that's when the real celebrations begin. And Trader Joe's seems to know that, as evidenced by its wide selection of different dips. You can find any dip you could ever dream of making (and some that you'd probably never dream up yourself). They're easy to grab and tend to be relatively inexpensive, which means throwing a party has never been easier, or cheaper.

But how do you know which Trader Joe's dips are best? Well, I've done some of the research for you by tasting some of the brand's dips — both on their own and with corn chips — to help you come to a conclusion. I ranked these dips according to flavor, first and foremost, but also evaluated texture, consistency, and scoop-ability. You may not agree with me on every count, but hopefully, this ranking can steer you in the direction of the right dips for your next party.