Extra Firm Tofu Is The Key To Creamy Vegan Pesto Sauce

If you've been trying to perfect a vegan pesto sauce that is as creamy as it would be if it contained cheese, cream, or milk, it may be because you haven't thought to include tofu. Yep, tofu. It might seem strange to add tofu to a sauce, but it's the key way to achieve that creaminess without having to include dairy products. The tofu, when blended with the right ingredients, will make for a sauce that is so rich that you'll second guess if it's even vegan.

The tofu adds a silky texture, and since it doesn't have much flavor on its own, it works as the perfect blank slate for the flavors you want in your pesto. Plus, you can decide how thick you want the sauce — thin it out by adding more liquid. You can also choose either firm or silken tofu. Firm tofu will result in a thicker sauce but makes it a bit harder to achieve that silky texture, so you may want to only choose firm tofu if you have a quality food processor or blender to rely on. Blend up your perfectly creamy pesto by combining your tofu of choice, basil, walnuts, nutritional yeast, olive oil, and any other favorite ingredients.