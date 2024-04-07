Boost Your Store-Bought Hummus' Flavor With An All-In-One Seasoning

The hummus you picked up from the store doesn't need to be served as is. Instead of digging into the creamy spread straight out of the package, take the extra effort to dress it up for a presentation that looks homemade and offers extra flavor. Upgrade the taste by adding an extra swirl of olive oil and scattering your favorite seasoning over the dish. A quick sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning doesn't just upgrade pizza recipes. The all-in-one punch of flavor will sing when added to a basic batch of hummus. Once the spruced-up store-bought hummus has been plated, a meh dish will be reborn as something much more enjoyable to dip into.

It's easy to make your own seasoning with flaky sea salt, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, dried garlic, and onion, or keep the kitchen shortcuts coming with a ready-made blend you grabbed from the grocery store. You could also separate one container of hummus into different dishes to create several flavors from one package, like one lively red-pepper-flakes-enhanced bowl and another with more garlic-forward tastes.