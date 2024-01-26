A Dash Of Everything Bagel Seasoning Will Elevate Practically Any Pizza

It almost feels blasphemous to say that sometimes, pizza just gets old. It's impossible to think that the holy trinity of buttery dough, rich sauce, and gooey cheese falls flat, but at times, it just needs something more. Thankfully, everything bagel seasoning is the answer for elevating practically any pizza you eat.

While everything bagel seasoning is steeped in controversial origins, whoever created it deserves praise. Savory with a delightful crunch, the seasoning is a staple for bagels. Whether you prefer yours solely with cream cheese or like a few pieces of smoked salmon, too, it's incomplete without everything bagel seasoning's distinct flavor. If it can have that effect on bagels, why not use the spice on other dough-based foods? A blend of dried garlic, white and black sesame seeds, onion flakes, salt, and poppy seeds, everything bagel seasoning has a taste that uplifts your pizza ingredients rather than changing the flavor profile entirely. Plus, it delivers a slight crunch to the pie, like red pepper flakes without the heat.

You can sprinkle store bought everything bagel seasoning onto your pizza after baking it or make your own to fold into the dough. With a short list of accessible ingredients, making a batch of everything bagel seasoning is straightforward. For the best DIY everything bagel seasoning, focus on the salt. Opt for a flakier type, like sea salt or coarse kosher salt.