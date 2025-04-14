Costco Muffins Got Smaller And The Company Blamed It On Customers

Among Costco's many popular bakery goods, their muffins are often considered sacred to the store's loyal customers. So when the wholesaler made a drastic change to its freshly baked muffins, all hell broke loose. Costco's original muffins were massive, came in packs of six, and were only sold in pairs — meaning, you couldn't purchase just one six-pack. Customers could even mix and match two different flavors according to their preference. Then, towards the end of 2024, Costco's classic muffins were replaced by new, smaller muffins in larger eight-pack containers. To add insult to injury, some media outlets, like Better Homes & Gardens even reported that Costco made the swap specifically to mitigate customer complaints.

In fact, to Costco's credit, many customers have actually been happy to see the massive muffins go. Some found the old treats too big for regular consumption, especially with the required two packages rule — which often left people unable to finish all 12 giant muffins before they went bad. Others have noted that the new, smaller muffins help them curb potential overeating habits. Plus, people are also rightfully pointing out that the new muffin size is much closer to a regular-sized muffin, meaning it doesn't need to be cut in half to eat. Despite the positives, there is still a significant pool of customers disappointed with the change.