We Found The Best Cake In Costco's Bakery So You Don't Have To

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Among the many products that have garnered Costco a widespread following are its prepared foods. While you might be thinking of the virally popular Costco food court items or even their convenient prepared meals, Costco's bakery cranks out some of the most delicious prepared sweets that you shouldn't overlook. And we found the best cake among them after tasting and ranking 6 popular Costco cakes.

We assessed Costco's cakes based on flavor and texture, admitting that most of them were pretty tasty. That said, Costco's chocolate tuxedo mousse bar cake was a clear winner, the best of the best out of an array of good choices. The complexity of this beautifully crafted cake provided a wealth of layers, each offering a distinct and delicious flavor and texture. Costco's tuxedo mousse bar stuffs layers of chocolate cake with chocolate and vanilla mousse dotted with chunks of fudgy brownie. The combination of creamy, chewy, and airy textures and rich chocolatey, milky, and aromatic flavors were, in short, mind-blowing.

The presentation of the cake was stunning, with a topping of smooth chocolate ganache decorated with a dainty pattern. And, while many of Costco's cakes are good, the tuxedo cake is one that would daunt most home bakers. So, not only is it delicious and texturally flawless, but its many layers indicate a level of difficulty that you should leave to the professionals at Costco's bakery.