We Found The Best Cake In Costco's Bakery So You Don't Have To
Among the many products that have garnered Costco a widespread following are its prepared foods. While you might be thinking of the virally popular Costco food court items or even their convenient prepared meals, Costco's bakery cranks out some of the most delicious prepared sweets that you shouldn't overlook. And we found the best cake among them after tasting and ranking 6 popular Costco cakes.
We assessed Costco's cakes based on flavor and texture, admitting that most of them were pretty tasty. That said, Costco's chocolate tuxedo mousse bar cake was a clear winner, the best of the best out of an array of good choices. The complexity of this beautifully crafted cake provided a wealth of layers, each offering a distinct and delicious flavor and texture. Costco's tuxedo mousse bar stuffs layers of chocolate cake with chocolate and vanilla mousse dotted with chunks of fudgy brownie. The combination of creamy, chewy, and airy textures and rich chocolatey, milky, and aromatic flavors were, in short, mind-blowing.
The presentation of the cake was stunning, with a topping of smooth chocolate ganache decorated with a dainty pattern. And, while many of Costco's cakes are good, the tuxedo cake is one that would daunt most home bakers. So, not only is it delicious and texturally flawless, but its many layers indicate a level of difficulty that you should leave to the professionals at Costco's bakery.
Everyone loves Costco's chocolate tuxedo mousse bar cake
Costco customers were as eager as we were to praise the chocolate tuxedo mousse bar cake with posts on Reddit, Instagram, and other review sites like Snarkle-Sauce. An Instagram review noted how beautifully the moist and dense layers of cake contrasted with the light and fluffy layers of mousse and ganache. Redditors called the tuxedo cake dangerously addictive, and a favorite that many buy on repeat. A customer cautioned to indulge at your own risk, warning that they can consume the entire cake in 24 hours if they can manage not to eat it all in the car on their way home. A very detailed review of the cake from Snarkle-Sauce complimented the balance of intense chocolate and fudge flavors from the cake, mousse, and ganache, with the tangy, mild, and creamy vanilla mousse that they thought was reminiscent of cheesecake.
While it's a smaller cake than a regular grocery-store sheet cake, it has multiple layers to make up the difference. You can easily cut it into even slices to pair with an espresso or mid-afternoon tea. And although the complexity of this cake doesn't need any more embellishment, you could serve each piece with fresh raspberries and strawberries for a pop of color and freshness, or perhaps add a few luxardo cherries (which you can buy from Amazon) for an easy twist on black forest cake.