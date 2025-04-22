We Tasted 11 Popular Costco Prepared Meals To See If They Live Up To Their Hype

In the land of Costco, convenience is everything. Whether it's buying things in bulk that'll last for months, or grabbing a quick bite to eat on the way out of the warehouse, finding ways to make your life easier is key to a successful shopping trip. While many people seem to be familiar with Costco's $5 rotisserie chicken, its prepared foods section hosts an array of pre-made meals that are also worth buying. The options range from quick bites, like wraps and tacos, to more upscale foods, like salmon with basil pesto butter. Most are sold by weight, with the exception of the rotisserie chicken, but as a whole, they're generally affordable.

Costco has prepared meals to fit everyone's taste and budget, and I wanted to see which of these meals were really worth the hype.In order to choose what foods to examine for this review, I looked at the best and worst prepared meals Costco had, took my own preferences into consideration, and went from there. At the end of the day, I think you'll be surprised by just how many of Costco's prepared meals are actually worth buying.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.