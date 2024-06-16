What Costco Fans Hate Most About The Rotisserie Chicken In A Bag

Of all of the deliciously prepared food options at Costco, the straight-off-the-spit rotisserie chickens are no doubt among its most beloved. Not only are they juicy, tender, and ready to eat, but best of all, they're priced at a wallet-friendly $4.99, despite inflation. Considering all that, it's no wonder the grocery giant sold more than 137 million rotisserie chickens globally in 2023 alone, as revealed during the company's 2024 shareholder meeting.

There's no question whether Costco customers love the store's signature seasoned birds. But when it comes to its newly redesigned packaging, well, that's another story. Since March of this year, the retailer has begun to sell its rotisserie chicken in soft plastic bags instead of its former hard-shelled plastic containers at locations throughout the United States, and shoppers have been quick to complain about its messy, leak-prone design.

Kicking off an entire thread of grievances, Redditor u/Bozerks wrote, "Chicken juice spilled all over the trunk of our car. These new bags leak!!" The thread has since garnered nearly 600 responses, with many commenters also bemoaning the bags' greasy exteriors. "The bags were slick with juice on the display...so my hands were then covered in grease...Putting them on the belt for checkout got chicken grease on that, too," one user lamented. Another wrote that, as a deli worker, they also disliked the bags as it takes longer to pack the chicken and makes the whole process a lot messier.