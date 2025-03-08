The Convenient Costco Fish Entree That's Worth Every Penny, According To Reddit
When it comes to the perks of being a Costco member, there are many pros, like the good deals on bulk-sized items such as poultry and cleaning products. Then there are the prepared foods so you don't have to cook after a long shopping haul. We've already revealed the best and worst Costco prepared meals, and out of the many options, there's one fish entree well worth the price: the salmon Milano with pesto butter.
The ready-to-cook salmon is all the rage on Reddit, with diehards littering the thread with compliments about how it's easy to cook, how flavorful it tastes, and how reasonable the price is (perhaps the most important when it comes to fresh seafood). One comment even exclaims it's "for sure a banger." Our aforementioned review also suggests you buy it at least once, partly because of its affordability.
Personally, I've purchased Costco's popular salmon Milano a few times, and I agree it's certainly worth a try. The salmon tastes fresh, the pesto butter adds unique flavor with ease, and the portions are large, so it can likely produce more than one meal, depending on how many people you're feeding. It's also received rave reviews from other publications if you need further convincing.
Pricing, ingredients, and more on Costco's salmon Milano with pesto butter
Costco's salmon Milano with pesto butter can be found in the refrigerated section with the other prepared foods, like its tortellini pasta salad, which you might want to skip. At a Queens, New York warehouse, the fish is $14.92 per pound with packages around 2 pounds, making it just over $30. At a Costco in the Pacific Northwest, it's a bit higher at 16.99 per pound, so the exact price varies by region. Wherever you live, the package should come with three pieces of salmon, each topped with pesto butter and fresh dill sprigs. The cooking instructions are on the package, so don't stress if you aren't used to cooking salmon at home.
For anyone who doesn't have a Costco membership or doesn't live near a warehouse, you can easily pull off this recipe at home. Start with fresh salmon, perhaps following our lemon garlic baked salmon recipe, but skip the lemon and garlic. Instead, make a compound butter with fresh pesto to dollop on top of the salmon before baking. And if you have a membership but prefer frozen foods from the sea, here are the frozen seafood items you should avoid at Costco.