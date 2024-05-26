The Prepared Salad You Should Always Skip At Costco

We commend Costco for offering us the convenience of ready-made meals. Its rotisserie chicken is so good (thanks to one ingredient), and shoppers can't get enough of Costco's rib-sticking prepped meal. But not all of its offerings are praiseworthy. There are some of Costco's prepared foods to avoid, such as its Tortellini Pasta Salad. What should be a vibrant medley of tortellini, salami, and mozzarella goodness is a bad off-the-shelf meal experience for many shoppers.

You can't spot the salad's shortfalls just by looking at it, but a few forkfuls in, and you, like our original reviewer Sarah Bisacca, might chew into a mushy mass of pasta. The principal feature of Costco's tortellini pasta salad comes overcooked or even, as in the case of one Redditor, can tend to be undercooked. Either way, it's a tale of two extremes that ought to be rectified by a cooking guideline or pasta timing rule to check for doneness.

Not only does Costco's tortellini pasta have texture issues — it falters in flavor. The dressing is lackluster or, according to one Instagram commenter, the salad has "[n]o flavor and the tortellini is dry." Many Costco shoppers have echoed sentiments about the tortellini pasta salad being dry, too, while our reviewer struggled through an overdressed, greasy batch. It seems everything that can go wrong will go wrong with this salad, and unless you're partial to displeasure, you're better off skipping it.