The Right Way To Reboil Your Undercooked Pasta

Comforting and filling, pasta will always be an ultimate lazy meal. For late nights, quick 15-minute meals, and all the times when you simply don't have the energy to chop an onion or mince some garlic, boiling pasta in water and heating up some sauce will always do the trick. However, there are those occasional moments when you bite into your pasta, only to find that it's hard and tough without an ounce of tenderness. The initial disappointment may make you want to toss it in the trash and forage your pantry for something else, but the pasta can be salvaged.

If you've already added the sauce to it, don't fret — you can still add it back onto the stove. In fact, it actually pays to cook pasta directly in the sauce, so just view it as part of the culinary process. Pour it back into a pot and add some water to prevent the sauce from thickening too much. Stir the pasta every now and then and try a piece to ensure it's fully done before taking it off the stove.