The Rib-Sticking Prepared Meal That Costco Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of
Between its viral chocolate chip cookie and $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, Costco has earned a cult following for more than just its supersized stock and wallet-friendly prices. Thanks to its famous food court, the big-box retailer has also become a go-to for its array of delectable edibles. But one of the best meal offerings at the store actually doesn't require a stop at the food court at all. Instead, it's hiding in plain sight in its prepared food section.
Earning praise from Costco connoisseurs everywhere from TikTok videos to Reddit threads, the Kirkland Signature premade meatloaf and potatoes kit clearly reigns supreme. It's as classic a combo as you could get, and Costco's take on the nostalgic comfort food hits all the high notes. The meatloaf is moist and tender, drenched in a sweet ketchup glaze, while the creamy Yukon mashed potatoes are topped with pats of butter to achieve an especially rich flavor.
"This is ridiculously good," writes Redditor u/predsfan008 in just one of the many threads dedicated to the meal. "The ketchup ... the loads of butter on the fluffy potatoes ... food coma." In a viral TikTok video that's earned more than 17,000 likes, the mother-daughter food reviewers behind @floridamomof3 also rave about the meal, though they echo some other shoppers' recommendation of scraping off a bit of the sauce to cut the meatloaf's sweetness. Nevertheless, they ultimately gave both components a thumbs-up, calling it "a great dinner."
Costco's meatloaf and potatoes earns its praise
Thanks to Costco employees on Reddit, we now know the secret behind the meatloaf's success (and its homestyle taste): It's actually made from scratch every day before it's packaged to hit the shelves. As Reddit user u/livin801 (and purported Costco worker) explains, "We cook the ground beef every day. [We] buy directly from our meat department that grinds it fresh multiple times a day. We add all fresh ingredients, eggs, diced onion, and seasoning ... [and] cook in our own 'combi' ovens." And while the Yukon Gold taters apparently come pre-mashed for employees to prepare, that clearly has no bearing on how delicious they are.
Plus, it makes for the easiest weeknight dinner. Since the meal is precooked and flash-chilled, per another Costco employee on Reddit, all you have to do is pop it in the oven for about an hour to reheat to perfection and serve, sans all the time-consuming prep and cleanup. Hey, as much as we love our classic meatloaf recipe, sometimes convenience is key. And we haven't even gotten to the best part: its affordable price tag. The hearty combo of meat and potatoes costs just $3.99 a pound. With roughly 4 pounds of food provided in each heat-and-eat kit, that's $16 for a dinner for four. (Although you also won't want to sleep on the leftovers, which make for yummy sandwiches the next day.) Let's just say even Tasting Table has named it one of the best prepared food options at Costco for a reason.