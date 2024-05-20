The Rib-Sticking Prepared Meal That Costco Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of

Between its viral chocolate chip cookie and $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, Costco has earned a cult following for more than just its supersized stock and wallet-friendly prices. Thanks to its famous food court, the big-box retailer has also become a go-to for its array of delectable edibles. But one of the best meal offerings at the store actually doesn't require a stop at the food court at all. Instead, it's hiding in plain sight in its prepared food section.

Earning praise from Costco connoisseurs everywhere from TikTok videos to Reddit threads, the Kirkland Signature premade meatloaf and potatoes kit clearly reigns supreme. It's as classic a combo as you could get, and Costco's take on the nostalgic comfort food hits all the high notes. The meatloaf is moist and tender, drenched in a sweet ketchup glaze, while the creamy Yukon mashed potatoes are topped with pats of butter to achieve an especially rich flavor.

"This is ridiculously good," writes Redditor u/predsfan008 in just one of the many threads dedicated to the meal. "The ketchup ... the loads of butter on the fluffy potatoes ... food coma." In a viral TikTok video that's earned more than 17,000 likes, the mother-daughter food reviewers behind @floridamomof3 also rave about the meal, though they echo some other shoppers' recommendation of scraping off a bit of the sauce to cut the meatloaf's sweetness. Nevertheless, they ultimately gave both components a thumbs-up, calling it "a great dinner."