5 Frozen Seafood Products To Buy At Costco And 4 To Avoid

Costco is the place to go when you're trying to purchase in larger quantities as it's one of the top wholesale suppliers in the U.S. It's especially perfect if you are in the mood for seafood; the warehouses have a whole (Costco-sized) aisle full of options, from plain seafood to prepared frozen seafood dishes, with price tags varying from $10 to $30. These products may require prep time, such as thawing overnight in the fridge, while others can simply be placed in the oven straight from the freezer. This variety allows consumers to find options that fit their budget and needs better.

But how do you choose among the plethora of choices? And how can you sign up for a few pounds of product from Costco without even tasting it first? No need to fret; that is where I come in. I tried a bunch of frozen seafood items to determine the best from the worst. These are my insights on five frozen seafood products to buy at Costco and four to avoid after trying 15 different items. Seafood fans can read all about my thoughts on these products, such as taste and texture, as well as the specifications. Prices may vary depending on location, so specific costs won't be mentioned. More on my methodology and how I reached these sentiments can be found in the last slide.