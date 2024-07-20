Sweet And Spicy Skillet Tilapia With Coconut and Gochujang Recipe

For being one of the easiest fish to work with, tilapia doesn't always get the love it deserves in the kitchen. Often, it ends up on a sheet pan with a few seasonings and a medley of vegetables, relegated to the dinners when we are feeling the laziest. The truth is, tilapia is both sturdy enough to fry (like in our fish and yuca chip recipe), flavorful enough to bake whole (like with this Greek-style recipe), and flaky enough to coat in a creamy pan sauce. In fact, there seems to be nothing tilapia can't do.

Tilapia's mild flavor is the perfect candidate for a bold and spicy sauce like the one in this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn. Creamy coconut milk is paired with gochujang and soy sauce for a sweet, spicy, and savory sauce. Better yet, the entire dish can be made in one pot, making both cooking and cleanup a breeze. Reminiscent of curry, this quick, flaky, saucy dish is perfect for easy dinners all year long.