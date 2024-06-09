Gamja Bokkeum (Korean-Style Potatoes) Recipe

Potatoes, which come in all shapes and colors, are a versatile staple that find their way into cuisines worldwide. From comforting mashed potatoes to crispy fries, this humble tuber can transform into all types of tasty dishes and is great for showcasing strong flavors. In Korean cuisine, potatoes take on a savory, flavorful twist in the form of gamja bokkeum, a dish with tender baton-cut potatoes, carrots, and onions cooked in an umami-flavored sauce. It is considered a type of banchan in Korean cuisine, which refers to a variety of small side dishes served alongside cooked rice in Korean meals.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "As a wellness coach, I encourage embracing dishes like gamja bokkeum that transform potatoes into a flavorful, fiber-rich side dish, proving that healthy eating can be both nutritious and delicious." Keep reading to learn how to make this dish, which is rich in history and flavor, in under half an hour.