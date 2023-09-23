Bulgogi-Style Shredded Tofu Recipe

Bulgogi is a Korean dish traditionally made with marinated grilled beef. In this vegan version, recipe developer Annabelle Randles has swapped the meat with tofu for a tantalizing plant-based version. Relatively neutral in taste, tofu easily absorbs the flavors of the seasonings and sauces it is cooked with — especially when shredded into small pieces for a texture resembling ground beef or chicken. Randles also recommends pressing the tofu first (using a tofu press or plates) to drain out excess moisture.

As for the cooking technique in this recipe, the tofu is first baked in the oven and then cooked in a sweet and spicy sauce made with gochujang. Feel free to adjust the sauce ingredients to suit your taste preferences, making it sweeter, spicier, or more savory as desired.

"I like to serve this dish with brown rice, blanched broccolini, and some raw carrots and radishes. The vegetables and rice balance out the spiciness of the tofu," shares Randles. Alternatively, you can also enjoy this bulgogi-style shredded tofu with noodles or Korean pancakes, or, for a tasty low-carb alternative, simply wrap it in large lettuce leaves. Finally, for extra ease when prepping the veggies, Randles suggests using a Julienne peeler to cut the carrots.