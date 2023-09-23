Bulgogi-Style Shredded Tofu Recipe
Bulgogi is a Korean dish traditionally made with marinated grilled beef. In this vegan version, recipe developer Annabelle Randles has swapped the meat with tofu for a tantalizing plant-based version. Relatively neutral in taste, tofu easily absorbs the flavors of the seasonings and sauces it is cooked with — especially when shredded into small pieces for a texture resembling ground beef or chicken. Randles also recommends pressing the tofu first (using a tofu press or plates) to drain out excess moisture.
As for the cooking technique in this recipe, the tofu is first baked in the oven and then cooked in a sweet and spicy sauce made with gochujang. Feel free to adjust the sauce ingredients to suit your taste preferences, making it sweeter, spicier, or more savory as desired.
"I like to serve this dish with brown rice, blanched broccolini, and some raw carrots and radishes. The vegetables and rice balance out the spiciness of the tofu," shares Randles. Alternatively, you can also enjoy this bulgogi-style shredded tofu with noodles or Korean pancakes, or, for a tasty low-carb alternative, simply wrap it in large lettuce leaves. Finally, for extra ease when prepping the veggies, Randles suggests using a Julienne peeler to cut the carrots.
Gather the ingredients for this bulgogi-style shredded tofu
Extra-firm tofu is the main ingredient in this dish. In addition, shredded pear, light soy sauce, gochujang, dark brown sugar, toasted sesame oil, rice vinegar, ginger, and garlic are used to make the bulgogi sauce.
Why pear? Randles tells us this is traditional for bulgogi marinades. "It provides natural sweetness but also contains enzymes that have tenderizing properties, resulting in a more succulent final dish," she says. Lastly, adding brown rice, broccolini, carrot, and radishes makes this tofu dish a complete meal.
Step 1: Press the tofu
Press the tofu for at least 20 minutes to extract as much water as possible. You can use a tofu press for this or wrap the tofu in a clean towel, pressing it between 2 plates with something heavy on top.
Step 2: Make the bulgogi sauce
Meanwhile, make the sauce: Stir together the pear, soy sauce, gochujang, sugar, sesame oil, rice vinegar, ginger, and garlic in a large bowl. Set aside.
Step 3: Preheat the oven and prep the baking sheet
Preheat the oven to 350 F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 4: Shred the tofu
Using the coarse side of a cheese grater, grate the pressed tofu directly onto the prepared baking sheet.
Step 5: Bake the tofu
Spread out the tofu in a thin layer on the baking sheet and bake for 25-30 mins until golden all over, stirring from time to time so the tofu cooks evenly.
Step 6: Blanch the broccolini
Meanwhile, prepare the rest of the ingredients. First, blanch the broccolini in boiling water until tender, about 2 minutes, and set aside.
Step 7: Slice the radishes and scallions
Next, thinly slice the radishes and scallions.
Step 8: Julienne the carrots
Finally, cut the carrot into matchsticks or slice them using a julienne peeler.
Step 9: Mix the tofu in the bulgogi sauce
Add the baked tofu to the bowl of bulgogi sauce and stir until well combined.
Step 10: Fry the tofu
Transfer the tofu mixture to a frying pan and cook over medium heat until all the sauce has been absorbed by the tofu, about 3 minutes.
Step 11: Assemble and serve
Serve the tofu over the cooked rice and top with broccolini, radishes, carrots, scallions, and sesame seeds.
What is gochujang?
Gochujang is a fundamental condiment in countless Korean dishes. Used to add a deep, umami-rich flavor and a fiery kick to a wide range of recipes, it is a thick, spicy, and slightly sweet fermented chili paste made from Korean red chili peppers, glutinous rice, fermented soybeans, and salt.
Gochujang paste is incredibly versatile and can be used in various ways, including in marinades, sauces, soups and stews, dips, stir-fries, glazes, and noodle dishes. It has a long shelf life due to its fermentation process, but keeping it in the fridge once opened will help maintain its quality. You can find gochujang in most supermarkets or online made by brands from all over the world, and it is a must-have if you want to explore Korean cooking. Classic dishes such as tteokbokki and soondubu jjigae, for example, rely on the salty chili paste for their signature scarlet color and richly spiced flavor.
What are the health benefits of tofu?
Tofu is generally considered a nutritious food option with a welcome place in any balanced diet. Made of condensed soy milk, the plant-based ingredient is highly regarded for being a good source of protein and essential amino acids, making it a valuable substitute for animal products for vegetarians and vegans. Tofu is also a good source of calcium, manganese, and other minerals. Additionally, it is low in saturated fat and contains no cholesterol.
As for culinary benefits, tofu's mild flavor allows it to adapt to virtually all cuisines and recipes, making it a versatile ingredient in both savory and sweet dishes. Additionally, its soft, moist texture means it can be blended into sauces — or this moisture can be partially removed for those who prefer their tofu chopped up and crispy. Just a few ways to use tofu include incorporating it into salads, stir-fries, soups, desserts, and more. It readily absorbs the flavors of marinades and sauces, making it a popular choice in vegetarian and vegan cooking.
- 14 ounces extra-firm tofu
- ½ cup shredded pear
- ¼ cup light soy sauce
- 1 ½ tablespoons gochujang
- 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 2 teaspoons grated ginger
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 6 ounces broccolini
- 6 radishes
- 4 scallions
- 1 medium carrot
- 3 cups cooked long-grain brown rice
- sesame seeds, for garnish
- Press the tofu for at least 20 minutes to extract as much water as possible. You can use a tofu press for this or wrap the tofu in a clean towel, pressing it between 2 plates with something heavy on top.
- Meanwhile, make the sauce: Stir together the pear, soy sauce, gochujang, sugar, sesame oil, rice vinegar, ginger, and garlic in a large bowl. Set aside.
- Preheat the oven to 350 F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Using the coarse side of a cheese grater, grate the pressed tofu.
- Spread out the tofu in a thin layer on the prepared baking sheet. Bake in the oven for 25-30 mins until golden all over, stirring from time to time so the tofu cooks evenly.
- Meanwhile, prepare the rest of the ingredients. First, blanch the broccolini in boiling water until tender, about 2 minutes, and set aside.
- Next, thinly slice the radishes and scallions.
- Finally, cut the carrot into matchsticks.
- Add the baked tofu to the bowl of sauce and stir until well combined.
- Transfer the tofu mixture to a frying pan and cook over medium heat until all the sauce has been absorbed by the tofu, about 3 minutes.
- Serve the tofu over the cooked rice and top with broccolini, radishes, carrots, scallions, and sesame seeds.
|Calories per Serving
|736
|Total Fat
|15.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|127.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|8.9 g
|Total Sugars
|9.4 g
|Sodium
|863.0 mg
|Protein
|23.8 g