Yubuchobap (Korean Fried Tofu Pocket) Recipe

If your idea of going out for sushi is getting rolls that don't contain any raw fish, then you may be familiar with inari. Made with deep fried tofu pockets, these tasty parcels will satisfy your palate with a burst of umami. Korean and Japanese cuisines have some overlaps, and you'll find a version of this dish in both places. Tasting Table recipe developer Tess Le Moing shares this yubuchobap recipe, which is the Korean version of fried tofu pockets.

"My friend's mom made yubuchobap, and I remember eating it for the first time thinking how good it was," Le Moing comments. "This recipe is inspired by that." Made with a simple filling, Le Moing's yubuchobap can easily be customized to include your favorite ingredients. "You can add any additional mix-ins you like," Le Moing says, suggesting options like "tuna or hard-boiled egg for added protein." Chop some green onion into the rice, or mix in a couple of spoonfuls of ground meat for a savory and filling meal. You can't go wrong with these versatile stuffed tofu pockets.