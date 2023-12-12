16 Types Of Sushi Rolls That Don't Contain Any Raw Fish

Sushi may seem like a one-note dish to some folks, and raw fish in the way of salmon, tuna, squid, and mackerel rolled with nori, seasoned sushi rice, and fresh vegetables may seem the go-to options for those perusing menus at Japanese eateries. But we'd advocate for a bit of diversity in your sushi ingredients beyond the usual rolls highlighting different cuts of raw fish.

Fresh vegetables, tempura crab, shrimp, octopus, eggs, pickled vegetables, and even teriyaki chicken are all as delicious rolled and arranged on your plate with wasabi and soy sauce as the perhaps more familiar spicy tuna or salmon. The good news is that the vast majority of sushi restaurants (at least state-side) serve a vast array of sushi rolls made without raw fish. You can experience the fun and joy of this Far East delicacy with tempura shrimp, creamy avocado, crisp cucumbers, eggs, and even cheese.