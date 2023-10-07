17 Essential Ingredients You Need To Make Sushi At Home

Homemade sushi might just be the most satisfying way to claim dominion over your own kitchen. There might not be a more complicated or misunderstood way to show family or guests that you really know your stuff than to whip up a few perfect rolls on a whim. From tempura-coated shrimp to marinated mushrooms, you'll soon be cranking out all the most mouth-watering fillings you can imagine.

From the simplest, freshest hosomaki (sushi rolls with just one ingredient) to futomaki (fat sushi rolls stuffed with everything delicious), sushi is full of surprises. If you've been tempted to start rolling at home, let us give you a few pointers in the right direction in order to make things easier. Just remember to coat your fingers with rice vinegar before plucking a handful of warm rice (it will help to keep that stickiness at bay), mix your favorite protein and veggies, and don't look back.