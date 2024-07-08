Greek Baked Tilapia with Simple Tapenade Recipe

Being a country surrounded by endless expanses of crystalline blue waters, much of Greek cuisine relies on the fresh catches of the Mediterranean Sea. Octopus, for example, is hung to dry along the harbors and later used in bright summer appetizers. Branzino is native to the Mediterranean and famously used in Grecian cuisine for whole-roasted meals; so notable, in fact, that the method of cooking is usually referred to as "Greek-style." Coated in local olive oil, dressed with lemon, and doused in parsley, onions, and tomatoes, it's a delicious part of a cuisine rich in fresh ingredients and easy preparation — not to mention, it's fun to dig into, bringing your friends and family close for an intimate meal.

Recipe developer Michelle McGlinn draws inspiration from traditional Greek ingredients and preparation in this recipe for baked tilapia with simple tapenade. Not a typical fish for eating whole, tilapia's unique flavor requires strong additions like garlic, lemon, and olives. By baking the tilapia with a freshly-made tapenade, the fish transforms into a juicy, robust meal you can dig into straight from the oven. A surprisingly easy meal, this whole-roasted tilapia makes for both a light weeknight dinner and a main course at dinner parties alike. If you (or your dinner party guests) aren't keen on eating around the bones, we included some tips to make it feel like you've lived on the coast of Greece your whole life.