For The Best Branzino, Cook It Whole And Keep It Simple

A highlight of restaurant dining is finding fresh branzino fish gracing the menu. It's far from a given, depending on where you live, but it's nonetheless considered a real indulgence. Given the reported professional cooking expertise required, branzino is best left to master chefs — or is it? Stories of Tuscan branzino flown in overnight from Italy are enough to make amateur home chefs quiver with trepidation. But its reputation as an exclusive expert-only restaurant dish is mostly just a myth.

Fresh fish expert Joe Gurrera, owner of Citarella gourmet grocery stores in New York, shares his down-to-earth views on cooking fresh branzino fish. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, he advocates a "whole" fish method rather than choosing the more convenient fish fillets or streaks. While acknowledging that cooking an entire branzino fish with heads, bones, and tails, can be intimidating, Gurrera reveals a viable reason for doing so. "Cook the fish whole and keep the bones," he says. "They help to protect the fish and keep it moist and juicy."

Preparation and ingredients are equally important in cooking a fish as light and flaky as branzino. While some chefs and seafood masters go for spicy specialty dishes such as Thai-style branzino, there's a contingency of others supporting limited intervention, allowing the naturally sweet flavor of branzino to emerge. Gurrera stands firmly in that camp: "Keep your ingredients simple when it's time to prepare your branzino. Extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, and rosemary — that's all you need!"