Swap Heavy Sauce With Tapenade For Luxurious Weeknight Pasta

Easy weeknight dinners don't have to be boring in order to keep it simple. After a long day, it seems that pasta is always there, waiting and willing to offer a quick and hearty solution to dinner when we don't have time to spend in the kitchen. But sometimes jarred pasta sauce has run its course and we need something to freshen things up without creating more work. Enter tapenade.

This savory olive spread is typically used on toast or crostini, or often as a dip to accompany snacks or appetizers. But it's more versatile than you might think. If the thought of a thick, store-bought Alfredo is weighing you down, reach for a heaping spoon full of tapenade instead and use it to create a light and flavorful pasta sauce that's as easy as anything else. Incorporating tapenade into your pasta is simple. Add a spoonful or two, depending on how much pasta you've cooked, and mix it in. A splash of olive oil or a pat of butter can help to disperse the tapenade into the pasta better and make it saucier. Don't forget that most olive tapenades are loaded with flavor, so taste as you go before going overboard.