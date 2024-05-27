Beer-Battered Fish And Yuca Chips Recipe

It's hard to talk about British cuisine without mentioning fish and chips. One of the country's most famous dishes, the Brits have basically claimed the fried-fish-and-french-fry thing and we can't argue against it. After all, some of the best places to find fish and chips in America are English pubs and restaurants. While we can't beat a classic British plate of fried fish and french fries, recipe developer Michelle McGlinn's take cranks things up a notch, infusing the batter with the spicy, tangy flavors of Mexico.

The secret to this super-crispy, golden brown fried tilapia is in the batter. Made with limey Mexican lager, masa, and chili powder, the crunchy breading is similar in flavor to a crunchy taco shell or the dough of a tamale. While you could make regular potato fries, take it one step further and make yuca fries, a tuber common in Latin American cuisine. The starchy root vegetable makes a tender, fluffy french fry with barely any work at all, and matches the flavors of the tangy fried fish well. Load the dish up with cilantro and cotija and you have a perfect fish and chip that even a Brit would be proud of.