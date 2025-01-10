8 Costco Frozen Seafood Dishes, Ranked From Worst To Best

Starting not so strong were the Galilean's Kitchen ready-to-cook scallops, which come wrapped in hickory-smoked bacon. You can hold each piece by the toothpick, place the scallop in your mouth, and scrape it off with your teeth. These scallops were the lowest-priced item from this ranking only because they were on sale at the time of purchase. There are 16 pieces as advertised, but I found that their size ranged drastically. Some were small, others were large, some were wrapped with the bacon on the side of the scallop, and then there were a couple that had bacon wrapped over the top. This type of variation created a difficult, uneven cooking experience.

I baked the dish according to its oven directions, and as it cooked, a little puddle of water formed on the parchment paper. The bacon remained pretty soft, so if you're looking for crunchy bacon, this isn't a good fit. The bacon with the scallop created an interesting texture-taste combination — firm and chewy with the smokiness of the bacon and the slight ocean fishiness of the scallop.

Once cooked, the inconsistent sizing resulted in the smaller scallops being chewy and the bigger ones being more tender. But the biggest issue was the lack of flavor. These bite-sized morsels needed some sort of seasoning or sauce because the bacon could only do so much. When the pairing is done right, like it is in this bacon-baked scallops recipe, there's usually more flavor because the scallops get seared and coated in a buttery sauce and are seasoned with ingredients such as garlic, pepper, lemon, and parmesan. This seafood product was the least liked and placed last on this ranking.

