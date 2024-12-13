Does Costco Actually Profit On Its Rotisserie Chicken?

Costco's rotisserie chicken is the stuff of legend. It's always fresh and ready to eat as the chicken is never kept out past its two-hour shelf life. Most impressively, this meal costs just $4.99, the same price it sold for when it was first introduced. Thus far, Costco has fought to keep its rotisserie chicken affordable, but how? Costco members famously buy rotisserie chickens by the millions. Yet, even at this volume, Costco can't make a real profit at only $4.99 per bird. However, that doesn't mean the retail corporation hasn't tried. In 2019 , Costco even built a chicken processing facility in Fremont, Nebraska, to keep production costs down.

Advertisement

By selling its rotisserie chicken at a loss, Costco is employing a popular grocery store marketing tactic called a "loss leader." In essence, Costco's popular product, sold below cost, convinces customers to enter the store and pass by dozens of enticing (and otherwise profitable) products on their way to pick up a chicken at the back of the store. In 2023, Costco's then-Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti explained that the rotisserie chicken price-lock is a way to help boost membership and promote sales.

Clearly, the $4.99 rotisserie chicken is a storewide mainstay, just like the iconic $1.50 hot dog combo deal found at the Costco food court. No doubt, management is betting that you won't be able to resist buying a few extra items since you're already inside. The national retailer might not make a profit off its trademark chicken, but it certainly gets customers in the door.

Advertisement