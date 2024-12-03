We Answer 10 Important Questions About Costco's Food Court Menu
It's no secret that Costco is a treasure trove for its members, who are often in search of bulk items at bargain prices. The warehouse offers easy solutions to feeding a crowd (or even just a family of four) at a reasonable price, from its popular frozen meals to great prices on cuts of meat. While the store makes it simple to find ready-to-go lunch or dinner meals, sometimes its members just want a quick bite, and it's not unheard of for Costco membership holders to head to the warehouse purely for lunch.
Costco's food court has famously low prices — its hot dog has cost $1.50 since the 1980s — and its prices aren't going up anytime soon. The store also offers pizza by the slice, sandwiches, ice cream, salads, and beverages, all priced reasonably. Some international locations even have more offerings than those in the U.S.; for example, stores in Mexico make fresh donuts.
It's only natural to want to know everything about the famously low-priced food court. Are its items even any good? Can you capitalize on its food court offerings without a membership? We decided it was high time to get to the bottom of some of the most-asked questions about Costco's food court and dig up some solid answers.
Does Costco's food court require a membership?
Ah, the elusive Costco membership — holders of one may be famous among their friend groups, with acquaintances begging to tag along on their next trip to the warehouse, even if only to do some window shopping. You can get a Costco membership for as low as $65 per year, making it an easy decision for those who know they'll visit the store regularly — but what if you're only interested in frequenting the food court? Do you have to fork over $65 to reap the benefits of an inexpensive slice of pizza?
The answer is an unfortunate yes. While it used to be true that non-membership holders could make a simple visit to the food court and grab a cheap lunch, Costco cracked down on that practice in 2020. There are still a handful of things you can do at Costco without a membership — for example, you can pick up prescriptions or have an eye exam done even if you're not a cardholder — but you won't be able to indulge in its food court without one. So if you haven't been to the warehouse since pre-pandemic times, just know that you'll now need to invest in a membership to get another taste of its pizza.
Can you get Costco food court items delivered?
Maybe you're a non-membership holder looking for a clever workaround to Costco's food court rules, or perhaps you don't feel like going all the way to the store just to get a slice of pizza. Given that you can get Costco's Kirkland products on Amazon, it's reasonable to wonder whether Costco's food court will deliver. The unfortunate answer is that no, Costco will not deliver its food court items — however, there is one way you can get your favorite of its selections delivered to your door.
If you're loathe to make a trip to the warehouse yourself, you can always hire a TaskRabbit (or Doordash, UberEats, etc.) to make the trip for you, grab your food court order, and bring it to you. There are a couple of catches should you choose to go this route. First, you won't exactly be treated to food court prices — delivery apps will charge their own fee to deliver Costco's food court items, and keep in mind that you may be expected to tip. All in all, you'll likely spend significantly more getting Costco's food court items delivered to you, so if your main reason for getting them is to capitalize on the cheap prices, you're better off going to the warehouse yourself.
Is Costco's food court allergen-friendly?
Do you have allergies or food sensitivities? If you do and you're a Costco cardholder, you may be wondering which (if any) of Costco's food court items you can have. Costco can be fairly allergen-friendly if you aren't concerned about possible cross-contamination. For example, a Costco food court hot dog with the bun is a good dairy-free option, and if you're trying to moderate your gluten intake, you can always order a hot dog without the bun. Other dairy-free options include its berry smoothie and açaí bowls.
No matter what allergens you may be concerned about, you can always ask the employees at Costco's food court which items are devoid of specific allergens. Your options may be limited but there's at least a chance you can find something to suit your specific needs. Be aware that cross-contamination may be a problem, as Costco food court items are prepared in the same area.
When does Costco's food court close?
So you've just gotten off work and are planning on trekking to your local Costco to do some nighttime shopping and maybe grab a quick bite for dinner. But you'll be getting there dangerously close to closing time — is a slice of pizza still an option? Will the food court be closing just as you run up to grab a hot dog? We bet many a concerned customer has cut it close to closing time and wondered whether the food court is even open that late; after all, it would be a bummer to run over for a slice at 8 p.m. only to be turned away.
Well, we have some good news for Costco cardholders wanting a late-night bite. In general, Costco's food court closes when the warehouse does — between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. However, the exact closing time may change depending on which location you're going to. If you'll be arriving in the last operating hour and are concerned your location may close its food court early, it's always worth calling to check before heading in. You'll also want to keep in mind that Costco locations typically close earlier on the weekends — around 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. on Sundays.
What are Costco's best food court items?
So we've covered some Costco food court basics, but a burning question still remains: What are Costco's best food court items? While taste is obviously subjective and everyone will have their own answers to this, some items are generally held in higher acclaim than others. Favorite items may also depend on regional product offerings — for example, while the wildly popular spicy chicken buckets at China's Costco locations likely won't be available in the U.S. anytime soon, we'd place a high bet that they'd quickly become a fan favorite if they were made available stateside.
In general, Costco's hot dog and pizza tend to be highly recommended by consumers (which makes sense, considering the hot dog combo has been around since 1984). Other items on the food court menu that customers seem to like include the chicken bake and its soft-serve ice cream, especially when strawberry ice cream options are available. Our advice? If you have a big appetite and some time to burn, try one of everything and see what you think Costco's best food court items are.
Which Costco food court items are gluten free?
If you live a gluten-free lifestyle and are wondering whether you can indulge in any of Costco's food court offerings, the short answer is: Maybe. In truth, this will depend on how strictly gluten-free you are. If you have a gluten allergy such that being exposed to trace amounts of it can cause an adverse reaction, you may want to avoid Costco's food court. Though certain items are gluten-free, all items share prep stations, so there's no way to guarantee that cross-contamination won't occur.
If your dietary needs don't concern potential cross-contamination, there are several items on Costco's food court menu whose ingredients don't contain anything glutinous. Its ice cream selections are a good place to start, and you could try the food court's berry smoothie or açaí bowl, as well as its berry sundae or frozen yogurt. You could also ask your food court employees if they'll make you a Caesar salad sans croutons, which would give you another gluten-free option to try. So though the food court's gluten-free offerings may not be numerous, don't shy away from it the next time you're in the warehouse.
What's the healthiest thing at Costco's food court?
Costco's food court may not seem like the best option for the health-conscious — after all, a slice of pizza or a hot dog aren't exactly the most nutritious food options out there. But if that's a reason you've been avoiding the food court, consider some of its other items the next time you're at the superstore. A few of Costco's food court items are more nutritious than you may think at first glance and could provide a quick and healthy lunch for even those on the strictest of diets.
You may have wondered about the ingredients in Costco's food court smoothie, as smoothies can occasionally be a healthier snack depending on what they contain. Well, we have some good news — Costco makes its smoothies without any added sugar or artificial flavors, and each comes in between 220 and 330 calories, making them a good option if you want to incorporate a few servings of fruit into your day. The food court's Caesar salad and Turkey Swiss sandwich are also decent options for those wanting to consume conscientiously. The former contains a good mix of protein and complex carbs, while the latter doesn't have the drawbacks of other sandwiches that are slathered in sauces.
Why is Costco's food court so cheap?
If there's one question you have to be asking yourself by now, it's this: Why in the world is Costco's food court so inexpensive? A $1.50 hot dog and soda combo is unheard of nowadays, and its other menu items aren't outrageously priced, either. What gives, and how in the world does the company remain profitable when it sells food for such a steal? You may be thinking that there must be a catch, and there kind of is — but it's not as devious as you might think.
The logic behind Costco's food court pricing is simple: The company keeps its prices cheap to keep you coming in the warehouse. In fact, Costco loses money on its hot dogs. Because much of the company's revenue comes from its annual memberships, it can afford to keep prices low in certain places (like at the food court) to encourage and retain customer loyalty. After all, if you're in the store intending to get a food court item, chances are pretty good you'll grab something else you need since you're already at the warehouse. It's a smart move on the company's part and hey, as long as hot dog prices don't go up, we won't complain about it.
What's the best time to go to Costco's food court?
You have your whole day ahead of you and nothing sounds better than a slice of Costco pizza for lunch, but you don't know when you should go. Do you want to avoid the crowds or get the freshest possible food? Moreover, what if you also have shopping to do — should you head to the food court before or after you shop? When considering the best time to hit Costco's food court, it'll all depend on what experience you're hoping to have.
If you want to get the food court's freshest options, go when it's busy, as the high demand for products will have the employees making fresh offerings constantly. To that end, it's best to go at lunchtime. On the other hand, if you just want to pop in for a quick bite on a time crunch, avoid going to the store at lunch or dinnertime. Those looking to avoid a crowd should also consider going to the store on rainy days and weekdays, which are less busy than weekends at the warehouse. Depending on what food court items you want to get, it may also make more sense to go ahead and grab them before you shop, and enjoy them while you're walking through the store. While this may not be the best way to consume a greasy slice of pizza, it would be refreshing to shop while sipping on a berry smoothie.
Does Costco's food court take EBT?
When it comes to Costco and EBT cards, the two have a relationship that's not so straightforward. While you can use your EBT card to buy some Costco items (like pantry staples, fresh fruits and vegetables, and cuts of meat, to name a few), other food items at the warehouse aren't EBT eligible. If you want a detailed breakdown of which grocery items you can and can't buy with your SNAP benefits, you can browse EBT-eligible items when viewing the store on Instacart. Unfortunately, some items won't be eligible, including Costco's food court selections and other prepared foods.
Simply put, SNAP benefits cannot be used for prepared food items — they're intended to make it easier to prepare food at home, and therefore only apply to typical grocery items. This is why you can use your EBT card on some Costco items and not others. You also cannot use SNAP benefits to buy other prepared foods, like items from the bakery section or Costco's famous rotisserie chicken. That being said, if you have a Costco membership and SNAP benefits and are heading to the store to get some EBT-approved groceries, the food court could still be an option if you're on the hunt for an inexpensive prepared food item.