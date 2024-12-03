We Answer 10 Important Questions About Costco's Food Court Menu

It's no secret that Costco is a treasure trove for its members, who are often in search of bulk items at bargain prices. The warehouse offers easy solutions to feeding a crowd (or even just a family of four) at a reasonable price, from its popular frozen meals to great prices on cuts of meat. While the store makes it simple to find ready-to-go lunch or dinner meals, sometimes its members just want a quick bite, and it's not unheard of for Costco membership holders to head to the warehouse purely for lunch.

Costco's food court has famously low prices — its hot dog has cost $1.50 since the 1980s — and its prices aren't going up anytime soon. The store also offers pizza by the slice, sandwiches, ice cream, salads, and beverages, all priced reasonably. Some international locations even have more offerings than those in the U.S.; for example, stores in Mexico make fresh donuts.

It's only natural to want to know everything about the famously low-priced food court. Are its items even any good? Can you capitalize on its food court offerings without a membership? We decided it was high time to get to the bottom of some of the most-asked questions about Costco's food court and dig up some solid answers.

