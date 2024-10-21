The Costco Locations That Make Donuts In-House Sadly Aren't In The US

Costco is primarily known as the global wholesaler you can go to pick up vodka, jewelry, and a 20-inch pizza if your heart so desires. While most people see Costco as a store for big families to get great deals, there's a whole subset of Costco shoppers who go strictly for the ready-made goodies. The Costco Bakery itself has a devoted online following of hawkeyed fanatics, tracking every new addition, dessert disappearances, and returns.

Unfortunately for the large majority of Costco Bakery fans, however, they'll never get to taste the sweet, doughy satisfaction of an in-house Costco donut. Well, unless they live in, or head down to Mexico. Costco locations in Mexico come equipped with an extruder and fryer machine that pipes out freshly made mini donuts that are then dusted in cinnamon sugar for customers lucky enough to hold that beloved membership card.