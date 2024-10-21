The Costco Locations That Make Donuts In-House Sadly Aren't In The US
Costco is primarily known as the global wholesaler you can go to pick up vodka, jewelry, and a 20-inch pizza if your heart so desires. While most people see Costco as a store for big families to get great deals, there's a whole subset of Costco shoppers who go strictly for the ready-made goodies. The Costco Bakery itself has a devoted online following of hawkeyed fanatics, tracking every new addition, dessert disappearances, and returns.
Unfortunately for the large majority of Costco Bakery fans, however, they'll never get to taste the sweet, doughy satisfaction of an in-house Costco donut. Well, unless they live in, or head down to Mexico. Costco locations in Mexico come equipped with an extruder and fryer machine that pipes out freshly made mini donuts that are then dusted in cinnamon sugar for customers lucky enough to hold that beloved membership card.
Mexican Costcos take the cake-erm-donut
If you're thinking of purchasing a plane ticket to Mexico just for those freshly made in-house, Costco donuts, we're honestly not going to stop you. The likelihood of these freshly fried sugary-sweet treats coming to U.S.-based Costcos is very low considering the amount of space and manpower needed to fit the machinery into the current bakery rotation. So heading to Mexico might be your best option. For 80 pesos or around $4, you can treat yourself to 2 pounds of these mini, sugary pillows of perfection.
Fresh-made donuts aren't the only thing Mexican branches of Costco hold over our American heads. Apparently, they offer basic membership for the exceedingly low rate of 500 pesos, or $25.16 per year (in the U.S. it's $65), free eye exams, as well as a condiment bar featuring mayonnaise and jalapeños. But don't fret Americans, in addition to having our breads and pies made from scratch, we can use our Costco membership at its Mexico location, and vice versa.