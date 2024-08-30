Costco Finally Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Caramel Bar Cake

According to the r/Costco thread, it seems like the wholesaler began phasing out its Caramel Tres Leches Bar Cake in 2023, with many loyal followers devastated by the change. A Redditor claiming to be an employee with some inside knowledge alleged that the phase-out was due to the brand's heavy rotation of new items and to look out for the popular cake again in the future. Well, that future is now.

The bar cake is not only back, it also now boasts subtle yet delicious design change. The previous version had two layers of cake topped with caramel and milk mousse with a small chocolate medallion sitting atop the cake featuring the words "Carmel Tres Leches" in white, cursive font. This new iteration of the cake has the same layers but there's a slightly refined top featuring shards of milk chocolate sprinkled across the whole bar. A bit of chocolate with every bite? Definitely an upgrade in our book.

Before you run out to your nearest Costco, note that as of this writing, the Caramel Tres Leches Bar Cake is only available at certain locations. To be on the safe side, visit Costco's bakery website to check if a location near you has it in stock. And if you consider yourself a disciple of the Costco dessert, make sure you check out this very scientific piece revealing which Costco dessert you are based on your Zodiac sign.