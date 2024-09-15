What Exactly Is In A Costco Food Court Fruit Smoothie?

While most Costco fans agree that the fruit smoothie is worth it, not all of the grocer's drinks of this kind have been hits. When the retail giant rolled out a mango smoothie in its food courts, Costco fans were not happy. Some wondered about the mango smoothie's brownish color, why it was not freshly yellow, and compared the drink to baby food.

If all this talk about smoothies has got you craving one this week, and you can't run to Costco to grab one, try one of our 12 refreshing smoothie recipes, like the strawberry cinnamon smoothie recipe. Adding blackberry and açaí to our strawberry smoothie will help you mimic the flavors of the Costco food court version. If the açaí taste is what you're after, check out our simple at açaí home bowl recipe.

But if you are heading to Costco, you can't go wrong by grabbing a fruit smoothie at the food court, knowing now that it has real servings of fruit. While you're at it, be sure to also pick up a Costco food court cookie because it's likewise worth the hype.