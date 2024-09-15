What Exactly Is In A Costco Food Court Fruit Smoothie?
At a budget-friendly $2.99, the fruit smoothie is a food court item we can't leave Costco without stopping for. It is refreshing and not too sweet, and shoppers seem to like it. But what exactly is in Costco's fruity drink? If that question has been on your mind, you're in luck, for we've got answers for you.
Turns out, there's real fruit in the Costco food court smoothie, including a berry mixture of strawberry, blackberry, and açaí — at least four servings of it — and no added sugar. There are also no added flavors or coloring. That means the smoothie's mauve coloring comes naturally from all the blended fruits. And, there's a base in the smoothie and it's not frozen yogurt. Instead, it's made from a puree of fruit juices, including apple, pear, and pineapple. Costco's well-received food court fruit smoothie is dairy-free and contains 230 calories.
Easily recreate a Costco food court smoothie at home with real fruits
While most Costco fans agree that the fruit smoothie is worth it, not all of the grocer's drinks of this kind have been hits. When the retail giant rolled out a mango smoothie in its food courts, Costco fans were not happy. Some wondered about the mango smoothie's brownish color, why it was not freshly yellow, and compared the drink to baby food.
If all this talk about smoothies has got you craving one this week, and you can't run to Costco to grab one, try one of our 12 refreshing smoothie recipes, like the strawberry cinnamon smoothie recipe. Adding blackberry and açaí to our strawberry smoothie will help you mimic the flavors of the Costco food court version. If the açaí taste is what you're after, check out our simple at açaí home bowl recipe.
But if you are heading to Costco, you can't go wrong by grabbing a fruit smoothie at the food court, knowing now that it has real servings of fruit. While you're at it, be sure to also pick up a Costco food court cookie because it's likewise worth the hype.