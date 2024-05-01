17 Ways To Upgrade Stuffed Peppers

Stuffed peppers are an easy and delicious option for lunch, a light meal, or as a side dish to a more substantial dinner. Rich in both flavor and nutrition, they are easy to customize depending on your mood and the season, from hearty meat fillings to light summery versions that are perfect for a picnic or barbecue.

It can be easy to opt for the same filling of rice and cheese every time, but this family favorite can offer so much more. Switching up a few ingredients each time you make stuffed peppers will allow you to sample different cuisines, and bring new flavors to a familiar dish.

Join us as we explore ways to upgrade your usual stuffed peppers, from using banana peppers to serving up a delicious breakfast version. Your family will love the different flavors this dish can offer as you inject some new and vibrant ingredients into your midweek meal plan.