The Spicy Twist On Stuffed Peppers That'll Upgrade Your Weeknight Dinner

Whether you're stuffing peppers with quinoa, tuna, or feta and orzo, these colorful veggies make the perfect nutritious bowls for an easy weeknight dinner. Most recipes call for using bell peppers, which makes sense since they're large and have a mildly sweet flavor. But you don't have to stop there. If stuffed peppers are your thing but you find the classic version to be too bland, give them a spicy upgrade by switching out the main veggies with banana peppers.

These yellow veggies may be smaller than bell peppers, but at up to eight inches long, they still leave plenty of room to pack your favorite fillings inside. While one stuffed bell pepper may make you full, you can typically consume more of the banana pepper ones since they are more snack-sized. Flavor-wise, this substitution is a spicy twist on the original. Banana peppers aren't the hottest ones out there, as they score a 500 on the Scoville scale (as opposed to jalapeños' rating of up to 8,000), so they likely won't be overpoweringly hot if you're serving them to spice-adverse friends. But they still boast more heat and tang than classic stuffed peppers, while still retaining a little sweetness.