11 Costco Dinner Shortcuts You Can Pick Up For Under $15
When you don't have the time or energy to whip up a recipe from scratch, but feel pretty "blah" at the thought of a store-bought, premade meal, using shortcut ingredients for semi-homemade dinners is the way to go. Few stores offer a wider selection of tasty meal-starters than Costco, and many of its most convenient ingredients cost less than $15. We scoured the store's selection to find ultra-versatile items that can be easily turned into all sorts of delicious dinners.
From hidden gem items in the freezer section at Costco to instant grains, ready-made sides, and more, the following finds are perfect for harried cooks, no matter if you prefer to meal prep in advance or often wind up throwing something together right as the clock strikes 5:00 p.m. And since the wholesale chain's groceries are famously sold in oversized packages, these under-$15 finds can be spread across multiple meals, coming out to just a few dollars per serving.
Some of our picks are just one addition away from a complete dinner, while others are more versatile, including one of Costco's best sauces to stock up on and some useful pantry staples you should grab from Costco. Whether you need just a little help throwing together a creative meal or want almost all of the work done for you, there's something in the warehouse's aisles that will fit your evening plans.
Ritika's Organic Cilantro & Lime Rice
Instant rice makes for the fastest meal base around, but the flavor of many products falls short. That's not the case with Ritika's Organic Cilantro & Lime Rice, which is priced at $10 to $13 for a 6-count pack at Costco. Customers love the subtle yet elevated flavor of this pre-seasoned rice, which cooks in just 90 seconds in the microwave. Use it as a shortcut in burritos, chicken and rice, or loaded ground beef taco bowls.
Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto
Sold in a giant 22-ounce jar for $10.49 to just over $11, the Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto is the closest you can get to a homemade version. What sets Costco's pesto apart is that it's produced in Italy using local ingredients and traditional methods, resulting in a superior flavor. Toss this vibrant basil paste with pasta, use it as a marinade or salad dressing, or spread it onto meats, sandwiches, and wraps.
Summ! Pork Gyoza Dumplings
For a versatile appetizer or side dish as part of a quick Asian meal, grab a 36-count box of Summ! Pork Gyoza Dumplings at Costco for $10.49 to $11.79. These fully-cooked pork and cabbage dumplings can be pan-fried, boiled, or microwaved in minutes, and come with chili crisp oil for drizzling. You can even turn them into an entree by tossing them into a stir-fry, dumpling soup, or a veggie curry dumpling bake.
Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken
Costco fans could see this one coming from a mile away, but how could we exclude one of the Tasting Table staff's favorite store-bought dinner shortcuts? Versatile, delicious, and usually priced at just $4.99, the legendary Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken is one of the best Costco buys for meal prep or a last-minute dinner. Serve it with an easy side dish of your choice, or toss the meat into salads, soups, casseroles, tacos, and more.
Taylor Farms Chipotle Ranch Bagged Chopped Salad Kit
Out of the many salad kits sold at Costco, customers consistently name Taylor Farms as one of the best brands. Sold in a two-pack for around $8 to $9, Taylor Farms Chipotle Ranch Chopped Salad Kit is loaded with romaine lettuce, tortilla chips, red cabbage, carrots, corn, and three cheeses — taco-seasoned Colby-Jack, cheddar, and amanchego — all served with chipotle ranch dressing. Enjoy as-is or add chicken breast, flaked salmon, or taco meat for a more filling dinner.
Kirkland Signature Pita Bread
An underrated pick from Costco's bakery, the simple and satisfying Kirkland Signature Pita Bread comes in a pack of nine for $7 (that's 77 cents per piece!). There are so many creative ways to use pita bread for a quick dinner — stuff the pocket with grilled meat, store-bought falafel, or a filling salad; use the pita as an unconventional pizza base; or arrange it on a bountiful mezze platter with dips, veggies, olives, and cheese.
Kirkland Signature Organic Mixed Vegetables
A bag of Kirkland Signature Organic Mixed Vegetables is one of the most useful and cost-effective buys in Costco's freezer aisle. For $7.89 to $9.49, you get a whopping 5-pound serving of carrots, green beans, sweet corn, and peas, ready to cook on the stovetop or in the microwave in under six minutes. Use this veggie mix in easy fried rice, soups, and pot pies, or simply saute with seasonings for the quickest side dish.
Main Street Bistro Scalloped Potatoes
Homemade scalloped potatoes are a labor of love, but Costco's Main Street Bistro Scalloped Potatoes heat up in nine minutes in the microwave or 20 minutes in the oven. Chock-full of milk, cream, and three cheeses (and completely free of artificial ingredients), Costco reviewers love these creamy and flavorful spuds that make a great side dish, casserole base, or bed for roasted meats and other mains. Grab a 40-ounce tub for just $8.50.
Columbus Seasoned Turkey Burgers
If you need a good dose of protein with dinner, the ready-to-cook Columbus Seasoned Turkey Burgers from Costco deliver 30 grams per patty and are made with nothing more than turkey and seasonings. Many customers rave about the tastiness of this product, saying it's the best turkey burger on the market. Cook them up any way you like and serve with punchy toppings to elevate the mild poultry. A 10-count box is priced at $12.49.
PuraVida Fire Roasted Primavera Mistura
Serving up gourmet roasted vegetables on a busy weeknight becomes possible with PuraVida Fire Roasted Primavera Mistura ($12.50 to $13.50), a blend of seasoned red bell peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, red onions, and broccoli. This generous 64-ounce bag of frozen goodness has become a Costco customer favorite for its amazing flavor. These veggies are perfect for tossing into sheet pan recipes, stir-fries, or Alfredo pastas for a flavor and nutrition boost.
Organic Caesar Bagged Salad Kit
A dressed-up Caesar salad is one of the easiest dinner ideas to rely on, and Costco's Organic Caesar Bagged Salad Kit makes a refreshing meal even more effortless. Priced at around $10, this convenient find provides 24 ounces of lettuce, cheese, dressing, and croutons all in one package. Mix in your favorite protein for a boost, stuff the salad into a wrap, or pair it with a quick pasta, and dinner is served.