11 Costco Dinner Shortcuts You Can Pick Up For Under $15

When you don't have the time or energy to whip up a recipe from scratch, but feel pretty "blah" at the thought of a store-bought, premade meal, using shortcut ingredients for semi-homemade dinners is the way to go. Few stores offer a wider selection of tasty meal-starters than Costco, and many of its most convenient ingredients cost less than $15. We scoured the store's selection to find ultra-versatile items that can be easily turned into all sorts of delicious dinners.

From hidden gem items in the freezer section at Costco to instant grains, ready-made sides, and more, the following finds are perfect for harried cooks, no matter if you prefer to meal prep in advance or often wind up throwing something together right as the clock strikes 5:00 p.m. And since the wholesale chain's groceries are famously sold in oversized packages, these under-$15 finds can be spread across multiple meals, coming out to just a few dollars per serving.

Some of our picks are just one addition away from a complete dinner, while others are more versatile, including one of Costco's best sauces to stock up on and some useful pantry staples you should grab from Costco. Whether you need just a little help throwing together a creative meal or want almost all of the work done for you, there's something in the warehouse's aisles that will fit your evening plans.