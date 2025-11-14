Trader Joe's Dumpling Bake Recipe (Veggie Curry Style)
A dumpling bake made from popular Trader Joe's ingredients is a rich, creamy, and absolutely delicious dish that's been taking the internet by storm. Since the original version went viral, countless variations have popped up, and the popularity of the recipe is going strong. The idea is simple. The bake is a one-pan dish that uses a few Trader Joe's packaged ingredients – Trader Joe's frozen dumplings, Trader Joe's Thai Red Curry Sauce, and Trader Joe's Soyaki (a mix of soy sauce and teriyaki sauce), along with coconut milk and garlic. You'll only need to mince the garlic and chop some veggies for the topping. Trader Joe's Crunchy Chili Onion tops the dish with a vibrant red color and spicy flavor.
Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a veggie curry-style Trader Joe's dumpling bake featuring Trader Joe's vegetable gyoza plus extra fresh veggies in the form of napa cabbage, carrots, and peas. Don't be fooled by the simple prep. The final dumpling bake is flavor-packed from the bold and slightly spicy curry sauce, the creamy and rich coconut milk, and the sweet and umami-flavored Soyaki. The dumplings end up perfectly cooked with this method, and the surrounding veggies and toppings add flavor, nutrition, and a variety of beautiful colors. There's plenty of sauce for extra moist bites or to serve with rice. This easy recipe is turning heads for a reason. Don't miss the opportunity to see for yourself just how out of this world it is.
Gather your Trader Joe's dumpling bake ingredients
This recipe uses a couple of Trader Joe's most popular condiments – you'll need Trader Joe's Soyaki sauce, Trader Joe's Thai-Style Red Curry Sauce, and Trader Joe's Crunchy Chili Onion. You'll also need Trader Joe's frozen vegetable gyoza, which are one of the many kinds of dumplings they sell. If you don't shop at Trader Joe's, you can sub ingredients of any brand. You will also need coconut milk, garlic, napa cabbage, carrots, frozen peas, scallions, and cilantro, as well as optional peanuts for topping.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Mix the sauce
Place the Soyaki sauce, red curry sauce, coconut milk, and garlic in a 9x13-inch baking pan and whisk to mix.
Step 3: Add the dumplings
Arrange the dumplings in the pan. Do not thaw them first.
Step 4: Cover and bake
Cover the pan with foil and bake for 15 minutes.
Step 5: Add the vegetables
Remove the pan from the oven and arrange the cabbage, carrots, and peas in the pan around the dumplings, pressing them partway into the sauce.
Step 6: Finish baking the dish
Recover the pan, return it to the oven, and bake for 25-30 more minutes until the sauce is bubbly and the vegetables are tender.
Step 7: Add the toppings
Remove the pan from the oven and top the dish with the scallions, cilantro, optional peanuts, and crunchy chili sauce.
Step 8: Serve the Trader Joe's dumpling bake
Serve hot.
What can I serve with this dumpling bake?
Ingredients
- ¼ cup Trader Joe's Soyaki sauce
- 1 (11-ounce) bottle Trader Joe's Thai-Style Red Curry Sauce
- ¾ cup coconut milk
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 package Trader Joe's frozen vegetable gyoza
- 1 cup shredded napa cabbage
- ½ cup shredded carrots
- ½ cup frozen peas
- 2 tablespoons thinly sliced scallions
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro
- 1 tablespoon Trader Joe's Crunchy Chili Onion sauce or to taste
Optional Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons shelled peanuts
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|417
|Total Fat
|20.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|60.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|45.9 g
|Total Sugars
|4.1 g
|Sodium
|121.2 mg
|Protein
|16.0 g
How can I customize this Trader Joe's dumpling bake?
You can customize this recipe by using any brand of ingredients you like. Sub any kind of soy sauce and teriyaki sauce (mix them together yourself), red curry sauce (or use red curry paste mixed with water), and your preferred frozen dumplings. Trader Joe's Crunchy Chili Onion is their version of chili crisp, but you can use your favorite version. Chili crisp is a versatile spicy ingredient made from oil infused with fried chili peppers and sometimes other ingredients like fried garlic or onion.
Napa cabbage can be harder to find and more expensive. You can sub green, red, or Savoy cabbage if desired. Feel free to mix up the veggies to use your favorites or what you have on hand. Broccoli, cauliflower, bok choy, kale, spinach, turnip greens, Swiss chard, parnips, bell pepper, green beans, snow peas, and mushrooms are all great choices. Try using Thai basil or mint in addition to or instead of the cilantro. Minced ginger would also be excellent along with the minced garlic.
Many versions call for a little sugar to sweeten the sauce, so add sugar, brown sugar, or maple syrup if desired. If you don't like coconut milk, you can thicken the sauce with plain yogurt instead, or cashew cream to keep it vegan. You could even make this dish without the dumplings. Just fill the pan with veggies, potatoes, tofu, tempeh, shrimp, or meat instead of the dumplings, and keep everything else the same.
What's the difference between dumplings, potstickers, and gyoza?
You probably noticed this recipe is called a dumpling bake and calls for gyoza. Dumplings come in many forms and have different names. Dumplings are simply dough casings filled with (usually) savory fillings and cooked. It's a basic category name that includes different kinds of filled dough with different names, depending on where they're from. Some are called dumplings, and others potstickers or gyoza. Polish pierogi and Italian ravioli are dumplings as well, but the ones we're referring to here are Asian-style dumplings.
Potstickers and gyoza look similar, with an elongated, curved shape and pleated tops, so the differences may be confusing. Chinese dumplings are called jiaozi, and they can be cooked using a variety of methods. Those that are fried until golden and crispy in a pan are the kind that are called potstickers in English-speaking countries (although hopefully they will be made without sticking to the pot).
Gyoza are Japanese dumplings that are similar to jiaozi. Chinese jiaozi that arrived in Japan became integrated into Japanese cuisine, which is why the name and appearance are similar. Gyoza wrappers tend to be a little thinner, and the dumplings themselves are slightly smaller. Whichever kind you buy, dumplings are versatile and delicious. You can find them filled with a variety of meat, seafood, and vegetable ingredients, and they can be boiled, steamed, fried, baked, and deep-fried, all with delicious results.