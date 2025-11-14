Trader Joe's Dumpling Bake Recipe (Veggie Curry Style)

A dumpling bake made from popular Trader Joe's ingredients is a rich, creamy, and absolutely delicious dish that's been taking the internet by storm. Since the original version went viral, countless variations have popped up, and the popularity of the recipe is going strong. The idea is simple. The bake is a one-pan dish that uses a few Trader Joe's packaged ingredients – Trader Joe's frozen dumplings, Trader Joe's Thai Red Curry Sauce, and Trader Joe's Soyaki (a mix of soy sauce and teriyaki sauce), along with coconut milk and garlic. You'll only need to mince the garlic and chop some veggies for the topping. Trader Joe's Crunchy Chili Onion tops the dish with a vibrant red color and spicy flavor.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a veggie curry-style Trader Joe's dumpling bake featuring Trader Joe's vegetable gyoza plus extra fresh veggies in the form of napa cabbage, carrots, and peas. Don't be fooled by the simple prep. The final dumpling bake is flavor-packed from the bold and slightly spicy curry sauce, the creamy and rich coconut milk, and the sweet and umami-flavored Soyaki. The dumplings end up perfectly cooked with this method, and the surrounding veggies and toppings add flavor, nutrition, and a variety of beautiful colors. There's plenty of sauce for extra moist bites or to serve with rice. This easy recipe is turning heads for a reason. Don't miss the opportunity to see for yourself just how out of this world it is.