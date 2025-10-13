This 3-Ingredient Cucumber Salad Is Refreshingly Simple

This pretty, vibrant 3-ingredient cucumber salad is monochromatic in color, but anything but basic in flavor. With several ingredients working overtime in different preparations, this recipe comes together with fresh ingredients you might have on hand as well as a few unexpected twists, to provide a perfect balance of creaminess and crunch. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, there is no shortage of trending cucumber salads on TikTok. But not all of them can boast minimal ingredients and a perfectly layered flavor that surprises at every bite.

In our salad, cucumbers get a boost of creaminess and flavor from ripe avocados, which work here both chopped as an ingredient and blended as the base for our salad dressing. The other unique component is piquant pickled pearl onions, whose brine we also use as the acid in our dressing. Whether you eat this salad immediately or make it ahead for a work lunch the next day, it's going to taste fresh, creamy, tangy, and slightly sweet.