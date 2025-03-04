Super Green Grain Salad Recipe

If you're looking for ways to incorporate a little (or a lot) more greens into your diet, this super green grain salad from recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn is for you. Hearty kale and crisp romaine serve as a base for the salad, while nutty jade rice, protein-rich edamame, crunchy cucumber, and creamy avocado are amongst the abundant green ingredients in this bowl. Each bite offers a satisfying balance of textures from the chewy rice to the crunchy pumpkin seeds. The lemony green goddess dressing is loaded with fresh herbs and brings everything together in this stunning salad bursting with nutrients. It's substantial enough to enjoy on its own, or makes a delicious pairing with a simple soup like roasted tomato or this sauteed spinach soup (to keep the green theme going!)

"I love to make this salad right after a visit to the farmer's market when my fridge is overflowing with green goodness," Hahn says. "I usually make a double batch of the dressing ahead of time and make a few variations of this green salad throughout the week." It's a great salad to keep on standby, and even if you don't have access to farmer's market-fresh produce, you can still whip up this salad (or variations of it) depending on what's in season and what's available to you.