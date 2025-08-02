Skip The Shrimp And Try These Sweet And Savory Salmon Kebabs
Kebabs are the best and easiest way to prepare a stylish meal. You can get juicy, delicious masterpieces by stacking meat, vegetables, and sometimes even fruits on skewers and grilling them over smoky flames. Of course, some thoughtful planning of food pairings and sauces would make them better. To save you the trouble, developer Michelle McGlinn came up with this garlic and honey-glazed salmon kebabs recipe that is equally impressive and effortless.
A simple glaze that is sweet and garlicky is brushed onto the assembled kebabs of salmon, peppers, and onions before the skewers are added to a fiery-hot grill. The salmon cooks into perfect, flaky pieces that taste wonderful with the glaze, and the simplicity of the flavor allows the kebabs to pair with almost any side dish with ease. This garlic and honey-glazed salmon kebab recipe is the showstopper any cookout needs and is one that will hardly make you break a sweat to prepare.
All the ingredients needed to make garlic and honey-glazed salmon kebabs
To make this recipe, you will need ingredients for both the glaze and kebabs. For the glaze, gather garlic, honey, butter, olive oil, and a lemon. The kebabs will require neutral cooking oil, several red and yellow bell peppers, a yellow onion, salt, pepper, and about 2 pounds of salmon. You can use any type of salmon here — even leaner salmon varieties like coho or sockeye can cook well over open flames — but we recommend pink salmon for the most tender results. To finish the kebabs, you'll need parsley for garnishing on top.
Step 1: Melt the butter
To start the glaze, in a small saucepan over medium heat, combine the butter and oil.
Step 2: Cook the garlic
Once the butter has melted, add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.
Step 3: Stir in the honey and lemon juice
Add the honey and lemon juice. Whisk to combine while cooking until thick and bubbly, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.
Step 4: Heat up the grill for the garlic and honey-glazed salmon kebabs
Moving on to the kebabs, preheat a grill or grill pan over medium heat. If using a grill pan, oil the grates when done preheating.
Step 5: Assemble the salmon kebabs
Alternate threading the salmon, peppers, and onions through skewers, leaving no gaps in between. Season with salt and pepper.
Step 6: Brush on the garlic and honey glaze
Place the kebabs on the grill, spaced out, and use a basting brush to apply the glaze.
Step 7: Brown one side
Cook the kebabs until browned on one side, about 8 minutes.
Step 8: Brown the other side
Flip the kebabs and brush with the glaze again. Cook through, rotating as needed, about 8 minutes.
Step 9: Enjoy the garlic and honey-glazed salmon kebabs
Once the kebabs are done cooking, remove from the grill and top with parsley to serve.
What to serve with garlic and honey-glazed salmon kebabs
Garlic and Honey-Glazed Salmon Kebabs Recipe
Kebabs stacked with pieces of salmon, bell peppers, and onions coated in a buttery, garlicky, sweet glaze make for a seriously quick and delicious meal.
Ingredients
- For the glaze
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 6 cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ cup honey
- Juice of ½ lemon
- For the kebabs
- Neutral cooking oil, to grease the pan
- 2 pounds salmon, sliced into 1-inch squares
- 2 yellow bell peppers, chopped into 1-inch squares
- 2 red bell peppers, chopped into 1-inch squares
- 1 yellow onion, chopped into 1-inch squares
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- ¼ cup finely chopped parsley
Directions
- To start the glaze, in a small saucepan over medium heat, combine the butter and oil.
- Once the butter has melted, add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.
- Add the honey and lemon juice. Whisk to combine while cooking until thick and bubbly, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.
- Moving on to the kebabs, preheat a grill or grill pan over medium heat. If using a grill pan, oil the grates when done preheating.
- Alternate threading the salmon, peppers, and onions through skewers, leaving no gaps in between. Season with salt and pepper.
- Place the kebabs on the grill, spaced out, and use a basting brush to apply the glaze.
- Cook the kebabs until browned on one side, about 8 minutes.
- Flip the kebabs and brush with the glaze again. Cook through, rotating as needed, about 8 minutes.
- Once the kebabs are done cooking, remove from the grill and top with parsley to serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|795
|Total Fat
|52.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|147.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|33.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.4 g
|Total Sugars
|21.6 g
|Sodium
|726.7 mg
|Protein
|48.9 g
How can I adapt this garlic and honey-glazed salmon kebabs recipe?
Both the glaze and kebabs can be adapted to include more ingredients suited to your palate. For the glaze, try adding a splash of soy sauce and a teaspoon of sriracha to make a more umami-based, spicy glaze. You can also add a combination of sesame oil, sesame seeds, and rice wine vinegar for a nuttier flavor. If you just want to swap out some of the existing ingredients, exchange regular honey for hot honey or replace the olive oil with sun-dried tomatoes and their oil.
The kebabs can also be tweaked to include more or fewer ingredients. Besides bell peppers and an onion, you can also use a zucchini, summer squash, eggplant, and mushrooms for the skewers. You can also include starchy vegetables like sweet potatoes or baby potatoes for a carb element, though we recommend softening the potatoes in the microwave before grilling. Lastly, you can add more protein by stacking shrimp or even whitefish on the skewers with the salmon.
What are some tips when working with wooden or metal skewers?
If you haven't yet invested in metal skewers, it's likely you use wooden skewers for grilling, which are inexpensive but require some preparation. Since wood ignites when lit on fire (as it would be when sitting on a grill), you must first soak the skewers for 30 minutes so that they are completely wet before stacking food on them. To soak, simply put the skewers in a shallow dish or large bowl and fill with water.
If you make skewers often, you might want to consider buying metal skewers, which can be reused many times and require no prep. However, metal skewers can get hot really quickly, so use tongs when flipping and handling, and let them cool a bit before serving. Sometimes, food can overcook on the metal skewers if they get too hot, so keep a close eye on the grill. Also, consider threading two skewers through the ingredients or using double-prong skewers to make the kebabs easier to turn over the hot grill.