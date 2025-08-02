Skip The Shrimp And Try These Sweet And Savory Salmon Kebabs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kebabs are the best and easiest way to prepare a stylish meal. You can get juicy, delicious masterpieces by stacking meat, vegetables, and sometimes even fruits on skewers and grilling them over smoky flames. Of course, some thoughtful planning of food pairings and sauces would make them better. To save you the trouble, developer Michelle McGlinn came up with this garlic and honey-glazed salmon kebabs recipe that is equally impressive and effortless.

A simple glaze that is sweet and garlicky is brushed onto the assembled kebabs of salmon, peppers, and onions before the skewers are added to a fiery-hot grill. The salmon cooks into perfect, flaky pieces that taste wonderful with the glaze, and the simplicity of the flavor allows the kebabs to pair with almost any side dish with ease. This garlic and honey-glazed salmon kebab recipe is the showstopper any cookout needs and is one that will hardly make you break a sweat to prepare.