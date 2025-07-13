Our Baby Back Ribs Recipe Is Slathered In A Decadent Honey Mustard Sauce

Nothing says summertime quite like barbecue, and perhaps the most quintessential item to find on the smoky iron grates is a large rack of juicy baby back ribs. While giant sets of impressively-sauced meaty bones on the grill are a sight to behold, most of the magic begins in the kitchen. Preparing particularly delicious, juicy, and flavorful ribs is a labor of love, requiring hours of unattended cooking in an oven or smoker before they get a quick sear on the grill. Chefs call this the 3-2-1 method, used for large cuts of meat like ribs that benefit from the slow fat-rendering process.

This recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, walks us through each hour of cooking baby back ribs with honey mustard BBQ sauce, starting with a low-and-slow dry-rubbed bake and ending with a BBQ-slathered sear on a grill or in a cast-iron pan. The result is a tangy, mildly spicy, ever-so-slightly sweet set of ribs that are perfect for grilling rain or shine, so you can enjoy the smoky taste of ribs all year round.