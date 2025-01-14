Ribs are commonly thought of as a summertime meal, perfect when cooked over a grill and then devoured in the sunshine, leaving you with sticky fingers and a happy tummy. But we believe that ribs deserve to be enjoyed all year round. This juicy baby back ribs with honey bourbon glaze recipe, from the kitchen of Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is perfect whether you serve it up in the summer heat or to warm you up on the coldest day of the year.

While ribs may seem like a somewhat fussy dinner option, not to mention being a bit pricey, we are here to let you know that cooking ribs is simpler than it seems and is well worth the effort. This baby back ribs recipe is cooked in the oven low and slow, and with only a few easy steps, you'll soon be enjoying mouthwateringly tender ribs with your highly impressed dinner guests. These baby back ribs are coated with a wonderfully rich, sweet, and delightfully sticky glaze, which makes the perfect pairing for this highly flavorful and succulent cut of pork. Read on to find out how you can make this deeply satisfying baby back ribs recipe in the comfort of your own home.