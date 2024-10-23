10 Yellow Mustard Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

It's the condiment that everyone loves. No, I'm not talking about ketchup, or hot sauce, or even the uber-divisive mayonnaise. Rather, I'm talking about mustard: one of the most underutilized condiments in the history of condiments.

Advertisement

There are so many different types of mustard out there on the market, and each one is suited for a different purpose. While Dijon mustard can be a punchy addition to your deviled eggs, and a whole-grain mustard makes for a tantalizing bratwurst sandwich, yellow mustard is well-suited for occasions where you need a pop of flavor, but not one that will override everything it touches. Its relatively inoffensive flavor, coupled by a hint of acidity and some back-of-mouth tingle from the yellow mustard seeds, makes it a popular addition for hot dogs, sauces, and more.

Mustard was always a condiment that I grew up having in the fridge and used to add a bit of pizzazz to my meal. While I will admit that I have my go-to brand in my fridge now, I took some time to experiment and taste a variety of different mustard brands to see which ones were the best. Not only did I muster up the bravery to taste them straight from the container, but I also tried scooping each up with pretzel twists to get an accurate assessment of each product's flavor, consistency, acidity, and utility. Whether you're looking for a condiment to upgrade the flavor of your ham sandwich, or a topping for your freshly grilled burger, chances are that there is a yellow mustard out there for you. I'm just here to help you find it.

Advertisement