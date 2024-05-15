13 Popular Ketchup Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

G Hughes is a brand that specializes in sugar-free sauces, marinades, and more. The brand stays true to this sugar-free status when it comes to its ketchup made with sucralose instead of regular sugar. I was apprehensive that this artificial sweetener could tweak the flavor profile of the ketchup, and give it an odd aftertaste.

The first thing I noticed was that this bottle was ridiculously hard to open. After about five minutes of twisting, I popped it open and attempted to pour the ketchup into the container. It came out with the consistency of the duck sauce you'd get from a Chinese takeout restaurant, with a color similar to some grocery store hot sauce brands. It wasn't the classic gloopy texture that I was expecting, and I should have known that something was up with this ketchup (if you could even call it that) when it came out of the container like a cascading river of orange baby food.

The taste of this faux ketchup was just about as odd as its color and its texture. It had the artificial sweetener flavor I was expecting, with undercurrents of carrot and vinegar. These issues, including an unsatisfying flavor, color, and texture, placed this ketchup dead last in this ranking.