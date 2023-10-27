A Can Of White Beans Is The Key To Creamy Dairy-Free Alfredo Sauce

Using white beans in your Alfredo sauce doesn't involve a 1:1 substitution to any of the dairy ingredients in the typical version. Essentially, you're rebuilding a vegan sauce around the legumes, adding in a few different ingredients to mimic the flavor of the original. You can use cans of cannellini, navy, or great northern white beans, but stick to one of these, as veering into chickpeas or pinto beans will alter the taste of your end product. Instead of butter, you'll want to go with olive oil for an entirely dairy-free sauce, and to replicate the taste of parmesan cheese, use a little nutritional yeast.

First, you'll want to sauté your aromatics, such as garlic and shallot. Then, add in the rest of your ingredients, including the beans and some lemon juice, and blend everything after cooking. Or, you can simply pulverize your cooked aromatics in the blender with the rest of your ingredients until the veggies become creamy. The advantage of the former option is that you can boil your beans for a few minutes so they get extra soft, making blending even easier. In either case, you'll likely want to add in a half cup of veggie broth per 15-ounce can of white beans, since they'll produce a thick puree otherwise. Then, pour over pasta and dig in.