Chile-Rubbed Salmon Skewers With Salsa Verde Recipe

As the days grow warmer and the sun shines longer into the evenings, all we can think about is firing up the grill for smoky outdoor recipes. A chef's dream, salmon is the perfect subject for any oven, skillet, or grill. Because it's dense with a steak-like structure, salmon can also be added to skewers and cooked kabob-style, unlike flakier whitefish that would fall right off of the stick.

Recipe developer Michelle McGlinn shares below a sweet-and-spicy chile-rubbed salmon that can be stacked onto skewers and baked for summertime dinners year-round. The spicy salmon skewers are paired with a tangy salsa verde made with blistered tomatillos, jalapeños, and lime, which you can make with just a skillet and a blender while the salmon cooks. Together, the salmon and salsa make for a punchy, flavorful meal that can be eaten on its own or served over Mexican rice and beans. If you're looking for a new way to enjoy salmon, grab your skewers — this is the recipe for you.