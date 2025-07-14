These Flavor-Bomb Honey Walnut Grilled Shrimp Take Just 15 Minutes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When having Chinese food, an order of mouthwatering honey walnut shrimp is a must. This Chinese-American dish typically boasts crispy battered shrimp served with honeyed walnuts in a sweet and creamy sauce, resulting in a delightfully balanced and textural bite. If you want to try your hand at making the dish from the comfort of your home, ready in just 15 minutes, check out this grilled honey walnut shrimp recipe from the kitchen of developer Jennine Rye.

This time-saving recipe doesn't require a bath of hot oil. Instead of battering and frying the shrimp, this recipe calls for grilling or griddling lightly seasoned shrimp on skewers, keeping them wonderfully juicy with an added hint of smokiness. This twist on the classic dish is the perfect addition to any grill session and an easy way to impress friends and family. Don't be surprised if it becomes part of your barbecue repertoire.